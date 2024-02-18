Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 17:06 IST

Amazing Video: Brave Bird Gathering Fur From A Sleeping Fox To Construct A Nest Goes Viral | WATCH

Viral Video: A bird can be seen in the video pecking at the back of the fox as it sleeps deeply on the forest floor.

Pritam Saha
Fearless Bird Collects Fur From A Sleeping Fox To Build A Nest Goes Viral
Fearless Bird Collects Fur From A Sleeping Fox To Build A Nest Goes Viral | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Viral: Unexpected interactions between animals that humans typically don't witness occur in the wild. One of those exchanges was caught on camera in this Texas Backyard Wildlife footage, as a "plucky" black-crested titmouse ventured to steal nesting materials from a sleeping fox.

Most Amazing Video

Many species of birds like to build their nests using fur because it serves as a natural insulator for their homes, which are typically located high in trees. Now, you may assume that when I say that, birds just so happen to find fur lying on the ground and choose to pick it up, but in this particular video, that is not the case. This courageous bird chose to build its nest using the fur of a sleeping fox by going right to the source. A bird can be seen in the video pecking at the back of the fox as it sleeps deeply on the forest floor. Despite being pulled and pecked, the fox does not wake up, instead, it continues to roll around in the leaves, covering its eyes. 

Following the video, X users (formerly Twitter) expressed their horror and views over the fearless flying creature. They were also surprised that the bird's tugging of the fox's fur didn't wake it up. 

Of all the creatures on Earth, birds are among the most fascinating. When you're out and about, you probably take them for granted. You could even become irate with them if they sing too loudly or get their faeces on the window of your car. But in the end, flying creatures don't give a damn about what you think because they're too busy having the time of their lives, singing to one other, and relishing the freedom from having to deal with complicated transportation systems. They also take pride in the fact that they can create nests, something that is often exclusive to their species. Most bird species build their homes out of grass, sticks, leaves, and mud, but some just use whatever material they happen to find.

Published February 18th, 2024 at 17:06 IST

