Viral: Most people would be thrilled to get a close-up look at the magnificent tiger if given the chance. Few people, though, would have the courage to really attempt petting the animal. For this caretaker, that is not the case. Because he knows where the cat's hidden soft spot is. Social media users were astounded by a clip featuring this magnificent tiger. A nice belly rub is enjoyed by the fluffy cat.

Watch how the trainer is giving the big cat a belly rub:

Tiger Belly Rubs

The man is shown tickling the tiger in the viral video as it cuddles up in his lap. The man is shown in the 36-second video massaging the tiger's stomach. He goes so far as to put his hand inside the animal's mouth. The tiger is giving his master a priceless reaction as he cuddles with him during this time. Going anywhere near such a ferocious beast would normally require one to exercise extreme caution and wear protective gear. But not with this dude!

Beast Or Regular Cat

Holding and playing with the tiger, this guy isn't even wearing a shirt. It seems as though he is so at ease with the beast that he treats it like a regular cat. Technically speaking, it is, but it isn't the same. Anybody would typically be afraid to approach a tiger this close, and with good reason—a tiger is still a tiger. However, this widely shared video shows that love can calm even the most ferocious beasts.

Ever since it was shared on X, the old Twitter, remarks have been flooding in, wondering at the remarkable relationship between the tiger and its caretaker. Numerous people have expressed amazement at how the tiger is acting exactly like cats do when they are scratched. Others mentioned that dogs would also like getting those scratches. The tiger appeared to be a friend or a pet to many people. Social media users couldn't help but smile after watching this incredible video.