Updated March 10th, 2024 at 07:38 IST

Amazing Video Of Biggest Elephant Ever— Drinking A Whole Bucket Of Water In Just 4 Seconds | WATCH

Viral Video: Elephants are capable of consuming as much water as a conventional bathtub—up to 50 gallons daily.

Reported by: Pritam Saha
The largest elephant ever captured on camera downing a whole bucket of water in under four seconds
The largest elephant ever captured on camera downing a whole bucket of water in under four seconds | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Viral: Among all land mammals, elephants are among the most recognizable and adored. They have an amazing food intake of 50 tonnes annually, exhibit intelligence, and some species have a lifespan of up to 70 years! In this amazing video, the largest elephant ever seen on camera can be seen drinking an entire bucket of water in under four seconds.

In the video that was uploaded to X (previously Twitter), a man is seen standing in front of an elephant-filled area. There are two full buckets of water in an enclosure. Suddenly, a massive elephant appeared and began to sip from the bucket. The largest animal in the footage emptys the bucket in a mere 4 seconds, which is very astonishing. "This is the biggest elephant I've ever seen," the video's caption says. "Imagine drinking a bucket of water in just 4 seconds!"    

Largest Land Mammal On Earth

Elephants are the largest land mammal in the world today. They are divided into two species: Asian and African. African elephants can reach a maximum height of 13 feet and a maximum weight of 20,000 pounds, or over 10 tons! Despite being smaller, Asian elephants can reach a height of twelve feet and a weight of over seven tons (14,000 pounds). Of all land animals, they have the largest brain and the longest gestation period—an average of 21.5 months during each pregnancy.

Lengthy Lifespans

Elephants have lengthy lifespans as well. African elephants can live up to 24 years for men and 41 years for females, according to studies. However, the maximum longevity for females is over 65 years, and the maximum lifespan for males is almost 60 years. Elephants grow about the same speed as humans.

Food Habits Of Elephants

Elephants need a massive amount of food because they are such gigantic animals. Elephants may feed for twelve to eighteen hours every day. Elephants that are adults can consume 200–600 pounds of food each day. Elephants eat grasses, tree foliage, bark, twigs, and other vegetation on a daily basis because they are herbivores. Elephants are also capable of consuming as much water as a conventional bathtub—up to 50 gallons daily.

Elephants are important creatures that impact the environment they live in and frequently help other species. During dry spells, the elephant's capacity to find subterranean water and create ponds helps many other animals have access to water. Elephants may uproot bushes and trees, making room for grasses to grow that are consumed by other animals. Large mammals like these inhabit a variety of environments, such as highlands, marshes, and tropical and subtropical parts of Asia and Africa. They are commonly found in savannahs, grasslands, and woods.

Published March 10th, 2024 at 07:38 IST

