Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 10:19 IST

Amazing Video Of Mother Polar Bear Jumping Into A Pool To Save Her Baby From Drowning Goes Viral

Viral: Comments applauding the mother bear's bravery and maternal love poured in on Twitter as soon as people saw how admirable her protective instincts were.

Polar Bear Saving Her Baby From Drowning
Polar Bear Saving Her Baby From Drowning | Image:X
Viral: Thousands of people have been moved by a delightful video that has gone viral on social media and shows the amazing love between a mother polar bear and her child. The amazing video shows the brave mother bear plunging into a swimming pool to save her struggling baby from drowning and then teaching him how to climb out of there. The 13-second video was posted on X, formerly Twitter, by user @Gabriele_Corno. Since then, it has received over 1.5 Lakh views and sparked an emotional response from people all around the world.

Comments applauding the mother bear's bravery and maternal love poured in on Twitter as soon as people saw how admirable her protective instincts were. “Whether it is an animal or a human, mother's love is always unconditional” remarked one Twitter user, while another expressed, “A mother’s love. So pure and true.” A memomy shared by a third user who stated, “Ah bless him Brings back memories of my experience with water. Put me off as a child. Learned to swim as an adult though.”

The touching video leaves viewers in amazement at the beautiful demonstration of maternal instinct and serves as a reminder of the strong relationships that exist among the animals.

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 10:19 IST

ViralWorld News

