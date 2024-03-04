English
Updated March 4th, 2024 at 09:36 IST

Amazing Video Shows A Crocodile Head-Butting And Knocking Out The Trapper After Being Cruelly Teased

Many onlookers allegedly watched and took videos of the alligator as it moved through the neighborhood before the Florida Fish and Wildlife trappers arrived.

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Amazing Video: After Being Cruelly Taunted, a Giant Crocodile Knocks Out the Trapper
Image:X
Viral: In an amazing video, the government contractor can be seen making fruitless attempts to calm down an aggressive crocodile, so it may be loaded into the back of a pickup truck for transportation. To avoid being caught, the eight-foot-long crocodile is shown violently thrashing its head and snapping its jaws. It even responded by biting back while its legs were restrained.

In Ocoee, near Orlando, on a residential street, the incident took place in 2018. Many onlookers allegedly watched and took videos of the alligator as it moved through the neighborhood before the Florida Fish and Wildlife trappers arrived. With the assistance of a group of individuals, some of whom are dressed as police officers, the trapper is shown in the video attempting to catch the animal. When the reptile suddenly attacked the trapper, "headbutting" him and knocked him unconscious, he fell to the ground and another officer was struck in the head. Fortunately, the trapper was able to avoid serious injury.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission uses "nuisance alligator trappers" to catch undesired crocodiles in the streets, thus preventing chaos. However, there are requirements that define what counts as a "nuisance." To qualify as a nuisance, an alligator must be larger than four feet and nearly pose a "threat" to nearby residents, visitors, animals, or property.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 09:36 IST

ViralWorld News

