Updated May 4th, 2024 at 18:30 IST
'Ambulance Came After 12 Hrs': Spine-Chilling Revelations in Murder of Ex-Kazakhstan Minister's Wife
Saltanat Nukenova, a 31-year-old woman, was found dead last Nov in a restaurant owned by a relative of her husband, where the couple had spent full day.
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Restaurant staff were allegedly instructed not to call emergency services and to delete CCTV footage, suggesting an attempt to cover up the crime. | Image:AP
Advertisement
New Delhi: In Kazakhstan, the trial of former minister Kuandyk Bishimbayev, accused of beating his wife Saltanat Nukenova to death, has touched a nerve in the Central Asian country. Scores of people have signed petitions calling for harsher penalties for domestic violence. The proceedings at the Supreme Court are being live-streamed on social media platforms, turning the trial into something akin to a dark reality show.
10 Spine-Chilling Revelations In The Case
- Saltanat Nukenova, a 31-year-old woman, was found dead last November in a restaurant owned by a relative of her husband, where the couple had spent almost an entire day and the previous night.
- Shocking footage presented in court showed Kuandyk Bishimbayev, a former economy minister, brutally assaulting Nukenova. He was seen repeatedly kicking, punching, and dragging her around by her hair while she was dressed in only a coat and boots.
- The video evidence captured harrowing moments of abuse, including Bishimbayev assaulting Nukenova outside the restaurant, pulling her hair, kicking her while she was on the ground, and delivering a powerful blow to her jaw.
- The 8-hour-long assault video also depicted Bishimbayev breaking down the bathroom door when Nukenova attempted to hide, indicating a prolonged and vicious attack.
- Restaurant staff were allegedly instructed not to call emergency services and to delete CCTV footage, suggesting an attempt to cover up the crime.
- Despite Nukenova lying on the floor, covered in blood, Bishimbayev called a fortune-teller, who assured him his wife would be fine, instead of seeking immediate medical help.
- The ambulance arrived 12 hours later, and medical staff declared Nukenova dead at the scene.
- A coroner's report revealed that Nukenova died from brain trauma, with evidence of severe physical abuse, including a broken nasal bone and numerous bruises on her body.
- Bishimbayev, aged 43, is charged with torture and murder with extreme violence, facing a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison. However, he has pleaded not guilty and argued in court that Nukenova's injuries were self-sustained.
- His legal team initially challenged medical evidence regarding Nukenova's cause of death and attempted to portray her as a violent and jealous individual, suggesting a strategy to discredit the victim and justify Bishimbayev's actions.
Advertisement
Published May 4th, 2024 at 18:13 IST