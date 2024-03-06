American, Jordanian Air Force Airdropped 36,800 More Meals in Gaza Aid, Says US Military

Advertisement

The United States and Jordan on Tuesday carried out a new round of airdrops of aid in the besieged Gaza Strip amid food and water shortages. In a statement, the US military said that it has parachuted more than 36,800 meals for the Palestinians. Most of the enclave's 2.3 million population has been displaced during the Israeli military campaign and a siege that has led to critical shortages of food, water and medicine.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, US President Joe Biden said: "The United States is committed to pulling out every stop to get more aid to those in Gaza who desperately need it. We won't stand by. We won't let up.” Several countries worldwide have condemned the humanitarian catastrophe in the besieged Gaza Strip and have called for alleviating the human suffering.

Advertisement

US dropped more than 30,000 meals via three military aircraft

The US Parachuted more than 30,000 meals via three military aircraft last week jointly with Jordan. It came shortly after at least 112 people were killed in the aid truck firing by Israeli forces outside the Gaza City as desperate civilians clambered to the vehicle for food. While Israel launched an investigation, Hamas accused the IDF of killing the civilians. The aid agencies warned of the total breakdown of the law and order while the UN announced that Gaza was close to a famine.

Advertisement

The ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the United States also suffered a deadlock with no breakthrough ahead of the Ramadan deadline. A Senior Hamas official Bassem Naim told the agency that Hamas had handed a proposal to Israel during the two-day talks and it was now up to the Israeli side to accept it. Each side accused the other of not agreeing to comprehensive ceasefire proposals.

"[Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu doesn't want to reach an agreement and the ball now is in the Americans' court" to press him for a deal,” the Hamas official was quoted as saying. Israel argued that it was the Hamas who has failed to furnish a list of all hostages who are still alive. Hamas argued that due to heavy Israeli bombardment, it lost contact with the groups who had held the hostages in different areas of the strip. The group argues that many hostages died in the Israel’s strikes.

Advertisement