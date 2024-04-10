Advertisement

Peru's breathtaking Andean mountains might just hold the secret to longevity, as state officials claim to have unearthed the world's oldest living person. Marcelino Abad, a resident of the central Peruvian region of Huanuco, is purportedly 124 years old, born in 1900, according to assertions by the country's government.

According to a report from Reuters, in a statement, Peruvian authorities hailed Abad, affectionately known as "Mashico," for his serene lifestyle amidst the tranquility of Huanuco's natural surroundings, which they believe has contributed to his exceptional health and genial demeanour over the centuries.

Guinness World Records will examine government's claim

The government revealed that on April 5th, Abad celebrated his 124th birthday, an extraordinary milestone marking more than 12 decades of life. Plans are underway to submit Abad's claim to the Guinness World Records for independent verification, a process that involves rigorous scrutiny of official documents and other evidence to confirm the authenticity of the claim.

While the current oldest living man recognized by the Guinness World Records is a 111-year-old Briton, Abad's potential age would surpass this milestone by a significant margin. His journey into the spotlight began in 2019 when the Peruvian government identified him and facilitated his integration into society by providing him with a government ID and pension.

What is Abad's secret?

Abad, who hails from the small town of Chaglla, attributes his longevity to a combination of factors, including a diet rich in fruits and lamb meat. Additionally, he has maintained the tradition of chewing coca leaves, a common practice in Peru's Andean communities known for its purported health benefits.

Now residing in a home for seniors, Abad was recently treated to a special celebration for his 124th birthday, complete with a custom-made birthday cake adorned with a figurine in his likeness.

As Abad's claim to being the world's oldest living person gains traction, his story offers a glimpse into the potential secrets of longevity nestled within the picturesque landscapes of Peru's Andean mountains.