Updated January 18th, 2024 at 19:03 IST

Argentine President Javeir Milei's Takedown Of 'Western Wokism' At WEF Davos

Libertarian Argentine leader accused the Western nations and leaders of embracing ‘collectivism,’ ‘radical feminism’ and a ‘cruel  environmental agenda.’

Digital Desk
Javier Milei
Argentinian President Javier Milei warned attendees of the World Economic Forum to reject socialism and Wokeism. | Image:X
Argentina’s new president Javier Milei, during a rousing speech to the attendees of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Wednesday, launched scathing attack at the Western governments, accusing them of abandoning the values and ‘wokeism.’ Argentine president was introduced on the WEF by founder and Chair Klaus Schwab who introduced Melie as a leader of "more radical methods" and one who "introduced a new spirit to Argentina."

Good explanation of what makes countries more or less prosperous 
pic.twitter.com/D254kMpgDh

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2024

West, their values and systems ‘are under threat’

Milei, who won the presidential bid last year on foundation of “anarcho-capitalism" views, warned the West that their values and systems “are under threat” and that they must reject socialism, or bear consequences of a declining society. The Argentine president, who appealed the political elites to embrace "free enterprise capitalism" as a resolution to end global poverty after clutching victory, said at Davos, “Today, I’m here to tell you that the Western world is in danger.”

Advertisement

During his first crucial overseas address since assuming office, Milei said that the world is in danger “because those who are supposed to have to defend the values of the West are co-opted by a vision of the world that inexorably leads to socialism.” He blamed the socialism and wokeism as the primary cause of the escalating global poverty. "Socialism is a phenomenon that creates poverty… free enterprise capitalism is the only tool we have to end hunger and poverty,” Milei emphasised in a fiery speech, rebuking the West.

The Libertarian Argentine leader accused the Western nation of embracing ‘collectivism,’ ‘radical feminism’ and a ‘cruel  environmental agenda.’

Advertisement

The anarcho-capitalist who was elected for his values of anti-establishment and during times of looming economic crisis in Argentina, made a pitch for an ultraliberal vision for the world. Often likened with former US President Donald Trump, razor-tongued Milei, stood backing his economic ideas, and accused deteriorating western ethics and values for the spiking global austerity. “The case of Argentina is an empirical demonstration that no matter how rich you may be, or how much you may have in terms of natural resource . . . if measures are adopted that hinder the free function of markets , the only possible fate is poverty,” he told the attendees.

Melei rebukes ‘Western elitism’ in fiery speech

Milei at WEF said, that unfortunately, in recent decades, leaders are “motivated by some well-meaning individuals willing to help others and [but those] others are motivated by the wish to belong to a privileged caste.” He continued his criticism of the ‘Western elitism,’ saying that the key leaders of the Western world “have abandoned the model of freedom for different versions of what we call collectivism, and we’re are here to tell you that collectivist experiments are never the solution to the problems that afflict the citizens of the world.” He asserted, that they, in fact, are the root cause. “No one [is] better placed than us Argentines to testify to these two points," the Argentine leader stressed.

Argentina's former television pundit emphasised on the critical role that the state plays with respect to the wide range of areas, including the progress of the citizens. Urging the citizens worldwide to override the oppressive governments, Milei said, that some leaders are trying to operate the levers of control rather than letting the citizens to live in freedom that they need for growth, progress and happiness. "Do not be intimidated by parasites who live off the state, do not surrender to the political class that only wants to stay in power and retain its privileges," Milei said. “You are social benefactors, you are heroes, you are the creators of the most extraordinary period of prosperity we've ever seen.”

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 18:56 IST

