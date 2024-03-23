×

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 17:30 IST

Big Tech Layoffs: Apple to Cut Jobs After Shutting Smartwatch Display Unit

Apple Inc. has shut down its in-house microLED manufacturing unit, leading to cutting down on engineering roles.

Reported by: Shweta Parande
Apple Watch
Big Tech Layoffs: Apple to Cut Jobs After Shutting Smartwatch Display Unit | Image:Apple Inc.
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Apple Layoffs: In the latest round of tech layoffs, Apple Inc. will be cutting some jobs from the Apple Watch department. Apple has shut its smartwatch displays project and will no longer design and develop its own displays for the Apple Watch - a product that is considered premium, much like other products of the tech giant.

According to a report in Bloomberg, Apple has scrapped its microLED manufacturing unit. The plan was to make use of these in-house developed displays for other products. However, the research and development project for smartwatch displays has been shut.

Apple Inc. had maintained it would not have mass layoffs, even as other Big Tech companies continued to offload a huge number of employees in the post-pandemic era.

However, a small number of engineering roles will be cut and some people from the unit will be moved to other roles, said the report.

There has been no official announcement of the layoffs from Apple Inc., even as CEO Tim Cook is on a visit to China.

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 17:30 IST

