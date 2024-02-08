English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 09:46 IST

Brazil: 25 Killed and 6 Injured After Minibus Collides With Truck in Bahia

At least 25 people lost their lives and six people were wounded after a minibus carrying tourists from a coastal trip collided with a truck in Brazil's Bahia

Digital Desk
25 killed in a bus crash in Brazil's Bahia | Image:Unsplash/ Representative
Bahia - At least 25 people lost their lives and six people were wounded after a minibus carrying tourists from a coastal trip collided with a truck in Brazil's northeastern state of Bahia. According to The Standard, the accident occurred on Sunday night around 10:30 pm (local time) on a highway near the city of Sao Jose do Jacuipe. As per the reports, the minibus was heading back to the city of Jacobina after a trip to the touristy Guarajuba beach on Bahia’s northern coast.

The authorities noted that the head-on collision may have occurred while one of the vehicles was attempting to pass the other one. However, the exact chain of events is yet to be revealed, The Standard reported. The Bahia civil police noted that most of the victims were the tourists in the minibus and the injured victims were taken to nearby hospitals. Shortly after the incident, the Jacobina municipality extended their condolences to the families of the victims on Instagram. 

Municipality declares three days of mourning

In light of the event, the municipality of Jacobina declared three days of mourning and said that it would be organising a collective wake for the victim in the city's gymnasium. The municipality also noted that public services will be suspended for the time being and only essential services will be available. 

“Due to the tragic accident that engulfed our municipality, we inform you that on Tuesday, January 09, 2024, all public services will be suspended,” the body wrote on Instagram. “Only essential services such as UPA, Hospital and Urban Cleaning will continue to operate. We ask for everyone's understanding at this difficult time,” the statement further reads.

Published January 9th, 2024 at 09:46 IST

