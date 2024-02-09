Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 23:54 IST

Brazil's ex President Bolsonaro Ordered to Surrender Passport in ‘Coup Plot’ Probe

Bolsonaro and his allies faced the harshest yet crackdown related to the alleged threats to Brazilian democracy.

Digital Desk
Jair Bolsonaro.
Brazilian ex President Jair Bolsonaro. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Brazilian Federal Police on Thursday ordered the former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to surrender his passport as part of an investigation into an alleged attempted ‘coup’ to consolidate power.

The police raided his beach house in the tony town of Mambucaba in Rio de Janeiro at 7 am and ordered that he turns in his passport during an operation, one of his former aides said, according to reports. As many as 30 search warrants were executed. At least four arrest warrants were issued across 10 states and the capital Brasilia. The crackdown was code named as operation Tempos Veritates [Time for Truth]. 

Advertisement

Bolsonaro and his allies faced the harshest yet crackdown related to the alleged threats to Brazilian democracy. The former Brazilian President was accused of colluding with the high-ranking members of the military to stage a coup to keep Lula from power.

Bolsonaro tells police his passport was in capital Brasilia

Bolsonaro noted that his passport was in the capital Brasilia. He was asked to surrender it within 24 hours and was told that he cannot leave the country. Police detained Bolsonaro’s former international affairs advisor, Felipe Martins. They also reportedly detained Colonel Marcelo Câmara, and Major Rafael Martins of Brazil’s Special Forces.

Cops also had the arrest warrant against Colonel Bernardo Romão Corrêa Netto but he could not be held as he is in the United States. Several search warrants were issued against Brazilian leader’s allies including former cabinet ministers, including his former chief of staff Walter Braga Netto and national security advisor Augusto Heleno, it was reported.

Advertisement

“All of that in order to justify an accusation of an operation that did not exist,” Bolsonaro told CNN-Brazil. “In compliance with today's decisions, President @jairbolsonaro will hand over the passport to the competent authorities. He has already instructed his direct assistant, who was targeted by the same decision and was in Mambucaba, to return to his home in Brasília, complying with the order of avoiding contact with the others investigated,” said Fabio Wajngarten, former communications secretary of the Bolsonaro administration.
 

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 23:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

5 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

5 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

5 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

5 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

5 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

5 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

5 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun In The City

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir-Alia Outing

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky Outing

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra's Sporty Look

9 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Rocks Denim Look

9 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's Viral Video

13 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti At Temple

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Atheleisure

13 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Hilarious Video

16 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Doha

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Opposition flames 'North vs South' divide over Centre's fund allocation

    The Debate5 hours ago

  2. Animated Films To Watch For Magical Experience

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  3. WATCH | The Undertaker makes an EPIC entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

    Sports 5 hours ago

  4. Saif Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Tourist Places To Visit in North East India

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement