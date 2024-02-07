Updated January 19th, 2024 at 18:39 IST
BREAKING: 6.4 earthquake hits Colombia region
According to reports, the quake was at a depth of 115 km (71.46 miles).
Colombia: As per the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the Colombia region on Friday. According to reports, the quake was at a depth of 115 km (71.46 miles).
