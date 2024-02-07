Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 18:39 IST

BREAKING: 6.4 earthquake hits Colombia region

According to reports, the quake was at a depth of 115 km (71.46 miles).

Colombia: As per the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the Colombia region on Friday. According to reports, the quake was at a depth of 115 km (71.46 miles).


 

Published January 19th, 2024 at 17:18 IST

