Updated April 9th, 2024 at 10:28 IST
Canada: Indian-Origin Builder and Gurudwara head Shot Dead at Construction Site in Edmonton
The deceased has been identified as Buta Singh Gill.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Canada: Indian-origin Builder and Gurudwara head Shot Dead at Construction Site in Edmonton
New Delhi: Amid a surge in crime against Indians in the US, another Indian-origin man was shot dead in Edmonton city in Canada.
According to sources, Gill was a prominent member of a Sikh shrine in the city and had "strong ties to the Punjabi community". The incident has lef the Sikh community in shock.
(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited.)
Published April 9th, 2024 at 10:28 IST