Updated January 11th, 2024 at 09:47 IST

California Avalanche: 1 Dead, 1 Injured at Ski Resort; Watch Video of the Snow Storm

One person was killed and another injured after an avalanche hit a California ski resort near Lake Tahoe in Sierra Nevada

Shweta Parande
  • 2 min read
California Latest News: At least one person was killed and one injured after an avalanche hit a California ski resort near Lake Tahoe on Wednesday. The Palisades Tahoe resort in Sierra Nevada had to be closed for 30 minutes, as search teams looked for people injured or trapped in the snow.

The Palisades Tahoe said in a statement on X, “At approximately 9:30am today at Palisades Tahoe, an avalanche occurred on the Palisades side, specifically above the GS gully area of KT-22. Our Patrol and mountain operations teams are performing a search at this time. Both sides of our mountain will be closed for the day.”

The Palisades resort is famous as the site for the 1960 Winter Olympics.

Sergeant David Smith, spokesperson for the Placer County Sheriff’s office, confirmed that 1 person (male) died and 1 person (not identified) sustained some injuries. Nobody was found missing.

The statement from the Sheriff’s office said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with their family members at this difficult time.”

The Sheriff’s office said that the avalanche debris field was about 150 feet (45.72 metres) wide, 450 feet (137.16 metres) long and 10 feet (3.05 metres) deep.

Snow storms and gusty winds continued around the resort in Olympic Valley, California. The danger of avalanches prevails for the next few days in the region along the West, even as parts of the East Coast have a flood warning.

At approximately 9:30am today at Palisades Tahoe, an avalanche occurred on the Palisades side, specifically above the GS gully area of KT-22. Our Patrol and mountain operations teams are performing a search at this time. Both sides of our mountain will be closed for the day. pic.twitter.com/SpvwoUAsn9

— Palisades Tahoe (@palisadestahoe) January 10, 2024

Watch the video of the snowstorm:

 

🚨#BREAKING: Massive Search and Rescue Underway at Tahoe Ski Resort After Major Avalanche Buries and injures Multiple People ⁰⁰📌#Olympicvalley | #California
Numerous emergency personnel and other agencies are currently at the Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort in Olympic Valley,… pic.twitter.com/ZtTquTn5yQ

— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 10, 2024

 

Published January 11th, 2024 at 09:08 IST

