Updated February 4th, 2024 at 07:55 IST

Chile Forest Fires: Death Toll Rises to 46 as Country's President Warns For More Fatalities

The death toll in the intense Chile forest fires reached 46 as the South American nation continue to struggle to control the fiery blaze.

Digital Desk
A firefighter runs through a front yard as a building goes up in flames, in Vina del Mar, Chile
A firefighter runs through a front yard as a building goes up in flames, in Vina del Mar, Chile | Image:Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Santiago – The death toll in the intense Chile forest fires reached 46 as the  South American nation continue to struggle to control the fiery blaze. In a press briefing on Saturday, the country's president Gabriel Boric confirmed the death toll and gave an update on the current situation. He went on to mention that the number of victims in the forest fire will surely increase in the coming hours. Meanwhile, Chile's Interior Minister Carolina Tohá maintained that there are currently 92 forest fires that are burning in the central and southern parts of the country, CBS News reported. 

As per the reports, the deadliest fires started in the region of Valparaíso where authorities urged the residents not to leave their homes. They urged the locals to stay indoors so that fire engines, ambulances and other emergency vehicles could transit more easily. In a separate press briefing, Tohá said that the two fires near the towns of Quilpué and Villa Alemana had burnt around 8,000 hectares of land since Friday. One of the fires even threatened the country's famous coastal resort Viña del Mar. "I've been here 32 years, and never imagined this would happen," Rolando Fernández, one of the residents who lost his home in the fires told CBS News. "I've worked my whole life, and now I'm left with nothing," he added. 

Three shelters raised

According to CBS News, three shelters are being set up in the Valparaíso region. Not only this, 19 helicopters and more than 450 firefighters have reached the area to control the blaze. The authorities noted that they are struggling to control the burning fire since they are finding it hard to reach the fires that have engulfed the mountainous regions. The authorities have also reported blackouts in several areas as a result of the fire. Tohá informed local reporters that four hospitals had to be evacuated as well as three nursing homes for the elderly due to the fire. The blaze also destroyed two bus terminals in the country. It is important to note that the El Niño weather pattern has caused droughts and hotter-than-usual temperatures along the west of South America this year, and this led to an increase in the risk of forest fires. In January this year, more than 42,000 acres of forests were destroyed in Colombia by fires that followed several weeks of dry weather.

(With Inputs from AP News)

Published February 4th, 2024 at 07:55 IST

Republic DigitalWorld News
