Heavy rain and flooding has wreaked a havoc in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro, drowning some people and killing several others in the landslide. An emergency was declared in the Brazilian Capital of Rio after the strong and powerful storm battered and flooded the roadways and subways, disrupting transportation mainly the city buses.

At least eleven people were reported dead and two are still missing in Belford Roxo due to the flood in the state. Rio mobilised nearly 2,400 military personnel from the capital’s fire brigade for the search and rescue efforts. The crew deployed the ambulances, boats, drones and aircraft to take stock of the damages in the affected areas and find the survivors.

The authorities, at approximately 3:40 pm, registered 9 victims of flooding, but the capital's municipal health department added one other landslide victim in Morro da Pedreira, North Zone of Rio. The victim was previously not included in the list. Scores of homes, shops, and businesses were flooded, while the Ronaldo Gazolla Hospital, in the capital, had water gushing in its basement causing the power outage. All appointments at the hospital were delayed by 15 days, Rio Health Secretary Daniel Soranz said in a post shared on X, formerly Twitter.

A woman struggles to walk through the flood water that entered homes. (AP)

Brazilians wade through knee high flood water

In the harrowing images and footages that surfaced, the Brazilians were seen wading through the knee high water which made it exceedingly difficult to navigate streets in Duque de Caxias. A footage broadcasted by Brazil’s Globo television network showed people waving their hands from the top of their roofs shouting for the rescue helicopters to lift them to safety.

Reportedly, search and rescue teams were on the lookout for a missing woman whose car floated into the Botas River in Rio’s northern Belford Roxo neighbourhood. Angry residents blamed the Brazilian authorities of ‘negligence.’

“We are completely abandoned,” Duque de Caxias resident Eliana Vieira Krauss, 54, told The Associated Press. She added, that due to lack of help, she had to carry her 80-year-old disabled father-in-law to her sister-in-law’s home all by herself. “The water was almost reaching his bed. If he had turned around and fallen, he would have drowned,” she told the agency.

In an advisory, the Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes urged the residents not to try to walk through the flooded streets and stay at home until the level of the water reduced. Scientists blame the flooding, humidity, extreme weather and rain on the climate change as the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, in recent years, have faced severe drought.