A child was seen collecting belongings in a flooded area after heavy rains hit Rio de Janeiro. | Image: AP

Devastating heavy rains struck Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state over the weekend, resulting in the reported deaths of at least 11 individuals, as stated by the state fire service. The intense rainfall led to widespread flooding of streets, the capital city's metro line and residential areas. The downpour also triggered tree collapses and landslides, further exacerbating the impact.

Responding to the crisis, Rio's Mayor Eduardo Paes declared a state of emergency, recognising the severity of the situation. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government extended federal support to aid in relief efforts.

Emergency responders, including firefighters are actively engaged in search and rescue operations, particularly looking for a missing woman whose vehicle plunged into a river during the calamity.

The adverse weather conditions have prompted a coordinated response to address immediate challenges and safeguard the affected population.



(This is a developing story)