Updated January 15th, 2024 at 14:14 IST
Heavy Rio De Janeiro Rains Kill At Least 11 People
Devastating heavy rains struck Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state over the weekend, resulting in the reported deaths of at least 11 individuals, as stated by the sta
- World News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Devastating heavy rains struck Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state over the weekend, resulting in the reported deaths of at least 11 individuals, as stated by the state fire service. The intense rainfall led to widespread flooding of streets, the capital city's metro line and residential areas. The downpour also triggered tree collapses and landslides, further exacerbating the impact.
Responding to the crisis, Rio's Mayor Eduardo Paes declared a state of emergency, recognising the severity of the situation. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government extended federal support to aid in relief efforts.
Advertisement
Emergency responders, including firefighters are actively engaged in search and rescue operations, particularly looking for a missing woman whose vehicle plunged into a river during the calamity.
The adverse weather conditions have prompted a coordinated response to address immediate challenges and safeguard the affected population.
(This is a developing story)
Advertisement
Published January 15th, 2024 at 14:14 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.