English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 14:14 IST

Heavy Rio De Janeiro Rains Kill At Least 11 People

Devastating heavy rains struck Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state over the weekend, resulting in the reported deaths of at least 11 individuals, as stated by the sta

Manasvi Asthana
A child was seen collecting belongings in a flooded area after heavy rains hit Rio de Janeiro.
A child was seen collecting belongings in a flooded area after heavy rains hit Rio de Janeiro. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Devastating heavy rains struck Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state over the weekend, resulting in the reported deaths of at least 11 individuals, as stated by the state fire service. The intense rainfall led to widespread flooding of streets, the capital city's metro line and residential areas. The downpour also triggered tree collapses and landslides, further exacerbating the impact.

Responding to the crisis, Rio's Mayor Eduardo Paes declared a state of emergency, recognising the severity of the situation. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government extended federal support to aid in relief efforts.

Advertisement

Emergency responders, including firefighters are actively engaged in search and rescue operations, particularly looking for a missing woman whose vehicle plunged into a river during the calamity. 

The adverse weather conditions have prompted a coordinated response to address immediate challenges and safeguard the affected population.

(This is a developing story)

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 14:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement