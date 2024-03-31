Advertisement

In what can only be referred to as a highly combative interview, Guyanese President Irfan Ali took a BBC reporter to task over an attempt to lecture the leader on climate change and carbon emissions. Before discussing the interview which has gone viral on social media, with many praising the president for giving voice to many of the gripes the developing world has with the climate change rhetoric utilised by developed nations, it is first important to establish some context.

Seismic change in Guyana

Guyana is a small, sparsely populated South American nation which is most well known for its tropical forests which cover over 80 per cent of its landmass. Up until recently, the nation relied on tourism to fuel its economy, with the World Bank noting that Guyana's GDP per capita was among the lowest, historically, in South America.

All that changed in 2015 when a consortium of oil companies led by the fossil fuel giant ExxonMobil discovered oil deposits off the coast of Guyana. To say this discovery was earth-shattering for the nation is to put it mildly. Just a few years after it started exploiting its fossil fuel resources back in 2019, Guyana reached a production level of 645,000 barrels of oil per day by early 2024.

Of course, even with the allegedly skewed deal with ExxonMobil, this newly found fossil wealth, estimated at around 11 billion barrels of oil and gas, has had a dramatic effect on the nation's economic and development trajectory.

As per the World Bank, Guyana is now among the fastest-growing economies in the world, with GDP per capita growing from $6,477 in 2019 to $18,199 in 2022. In that same year, the World Bank estimated that the nation saw real GDP growth of a whopping 63.4 per cent.

This economic boom has been accompanied by an infrastructure boom, with the nation building new schools, hospitals, highways, luxury hotels, offices and even a deep-sea port. So significant is this change that the government has decided to double down on its fossil fuel boom by deciding to invest in a new pipeline and a $1.9 billion gas-to-power project aimed at, among other things, providing a reliable flow of electricity to the people of Guyana.

Of course, with such optimism comes criticism and concern, with many outside observers opining on everything from the growing opportunities for institutional corruption in Guyana to the rising sea levels around the nation courtesy of climate change which make further fossil fuel exploitation problematic, to say the least.

And this is where the BBC interview comes in.

“I am going to lecture you”

As noted above, Guyanese President Irfaan Ali's interview with BBC reporter Stephen Sackur was combative, virtually from the get-go. Sackur, the host of BBC's HardTalk, perhaps in an attempt to live up to the show's name, took an aggressive questioning stance with President Ali, asking him pointed questions that covered many of the same topics that Western critics frequently bring up in relation to Guyana's economic boom.

While there were some tense exchanges early in the BBC interview, the part that went viral on the internet was Ali's response to the journalist's charge that Guyana's rapidly expanding fossil fuel industry would have a dramatic effect on the ongoing climate change crisis.

As the journalist noted that Guyana's extraction of its fossil fuel resources would add roughly two billion metric tonnes of carbon emissions to the atmosphere as per expert projections, Ali cut him off by asking whether Sackur knew about Guyana's extensive forest cover and how it stores 19.5 gigatonnes of carbon.

Sackur then attempted to counter by asking whether the President thought that the preservation of this forest gives Guyana the right to extract fossil fuels and release emissions. It was at this point that President Ali gave a heated response which truly made the interview go viral.

Visibly irked by the question about Guyana's ‘right’, Ali said "Does that give you the right to lecture us on climate change? I am going to lecture you on climate change because we have kept this forest alive. The store's 19.5 gigatons of carbon that you enjoy, that the world enjoys, that you don't pay us for, that you don't value, that you don't see a value in, that the people of Guyana has kept alive."

"Guess what? We have the lowest deforestation rate in the world. And guess what? Even with our greatest exploration of the oil and gas resources we have now, we will still be, net zero. Guyana will still be net zero with all our exploration," he added.

Even as Sackur attempted to interrupt him and regain control of the interview, President Ali continued with his hard-edged response.

“The world in the last 50 years has lost 65 per cent of all its biodiversity. We have kept our biodiversity. Are you valuing it? Are you ready to pay for it? When will the developed world pay for it? Or are you in their pockets? Are you in the pockets of those who have damaged the environment? Are you in the pockets of those who destroyed the environment through the Industrial Revolution and are now lecturing us? Are you paid by them?” he asked.

His point about the ‘hypocrisy’ of the developed world when it comes to the fossil fuel use of developing nations was well-taken by many online commentators who praised Ali for ‘schooling’ the BBC journalist and pushing back against his ‘colonial’ mindset.