New Delhi: In a shocking and devastating incident, an Indian American family of four was found dead in their San Mateo home on February 12. The deceased have been identified as Anand Henry (42), his wife Alice Priyanka (40), and their twin boys Noah and Nathan, both four years old. The family, originally from Kollam, Kerala, had been residing in California.

San Mateo Police confirmed that both children were found lifeless in their bedroom, while the parents were discovered in the bathroom, each with gunshot wounds. The police investigation revealed that a 9 mm pistol was used in the tragic event.

Authorities disclosed that the tragic incident was reported on February 12, shortly after 9 AM. Upon investigation, no signs of forced entry or struggle were found inside the residence, raising additional questions about the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

"At the moment, all we can say is that the investigation is ongoing to determine whether this was a case of murder or suicide," stated San Mateo Public Information Officer Jerami Surratt.

The police initiated a welfare check following a 911 call, leading to the discovery of the grim scene. Autopsy procedures on all four victims are currently underway to ascertain the exact cause of death. "The call for a welfare check was made by a family friend," confirmed Surratt.

The family's history and recent events add complexity to the investigation. Anand had recently left his IT job to pursue entrepreneurship, while Alice worked as an analyst. Reports indicated that there were previous calls regarding altercations within the family.

Alice's mother, Juliet, departed on a return flight on February 11, just a day before the tragic event unfolded, after spending time with the family in California. Anand is the son of Prof. G Henry, who served as the former principal of Fatima Mata National College in Kollam.