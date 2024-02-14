Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 08:48 IST

Indian American Family of 4 Found Dead in California, 2 with Gunshot Wounds

The police investigation revealed that a 9 mm pistol was used in the tragic event.

Aswin Nandakumar
Indian American family of four found dead in California, 2 with gunshot wounds
Indian American family of four found dead in California, 2 with gunshot wounds | Image:Unsplash / Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In a shocking and devastating incident, an Indian American family of four was found dead in their San Mateo home on February 12. The deceased have been identified as Anand Henry (42), his wife Alice Priyanka (40), and their twin boys Noah and Nathan, both four years old. The family, originally from Kollam, Kerala, had been residing in California.

San Mateo Police confirmed that both children were found lifeless in their bedroom, while the parents were discovered in the bathroom, each with gunshot wounds. The police investigation revealed that a 9 mm pistol was used in the tragic event.

Advertisement

Authorities disclosed that the tragic incident was reported on February 12, shortly after 9 AM. Upon investigation, no signs of forced entry or struggle were found inside the residence, raising additional questions about the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

"At the moment, all we can say is that the investigation is ongoing to determine whether this was a case of murder or suicide," stated San Mateo Public Information Officer Jerami Surratt.

Advertisement

The police initiated a welfare check following a 911 call, leading to the discovery of the grim scene. Autopsy procedures on all four victims are currently underway to ascertain the exact cause of death. "The call for a welfare check was made by a family friend," confirmed Surratt.

The family's history and recent events add complexity to the investigation. Anand had recently left his IT job to pursue entrepreneurship, while Alice worked as an analyst. Reports indicated that there were previous calls regarding altercations within the family.

Advertisement

Alice's mother, Juliet, departed on a return flight on February 11, just a day before the tragic event unfolded, after spending time with the family in California. Anand is the son of Prof. G Henry, who served as the former principal of Fatima Mata National College in Kollam.

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 08:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

8 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

10 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

10 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

10 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

10 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

10 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

10 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

10 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

10 hours ago
Actor Ajith

Ajith's Tribute To Vetri

11 hours ago
Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

15 hours ago
Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

17 hours ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

19 hours ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

19 hours ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

a day ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

a day ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 8 Vasantalu: Mythri Movie Makers Announce A Coming Of Age Romance Drama

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  2. Sensex falls over 600 points, Nifty trades below 21,600; IT stocks drag

    Business News19 minutes ago

  3. Bengaluru Authorities Seal Rockline Mall Due to Non-Payment of Tax

    India News24 minutes ago

  4. Díaz leads Real Madrid to win over Leipzig

    Sports 27 minutes ago

  5. Delhi Chalo March: Farmers Resume Stir On Day 2

    India News29 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement