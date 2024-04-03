×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 14:13 IST

Temple Trip Turns Tragic: Indian-origin Girl, Mother Killed in US Road Accident

Police said that the car drove through a stop sign, leading to the collision when the family was on their way to a temple to celebrate Gitanjali's birthday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Temple Trip Turns Tragic: Indian-origin Girl, Mother Killed in US Road Accident | Image:social media
New Delhi: In a tragic incident, an Indian-origin mother-daughter duo lost their lives in a road accident in the US state of Oregon. According to reports, the accident, which left two others injured, took place when the car they were travelling in collided with another vehicle. The deceased woman has been identified as Kakkera Geetanjali (32). Her husband Nareshbabu Kamathman (36) and their son sustained injuries.  

Police said that the car drove through a stop sign, leading to the collision when the family was on their way to a temple to celebrate Gitanjali's birthday. Media reports quoting Oregon State Police suggest that the mishap took place on March 30 in Clackamas County.

The couple that originally hailed from Andhra Pradesh's Konakanchi village, were software engineers.

The car "drove through a stop sign" on South Meridian Road and "into the path" of the other vehicle travelling on the Oregon 211 highway, causing the accident, local media quoted the state police as saying.

Traffic was disrupted on the Oregon 211 highway for about five hours after the accident.

Reports said that the minor died on the spot while Geetanjali was hospitalised in critical condition before she succumbed to her injuries. Efforts are underway to repatriate the remains of the victims to their hometown for the final rites.
 

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 14:10 IST

