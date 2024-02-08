Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 08:04 IST

'No Police': Armed Men Storm Ecuador TV Studio Live on Air Amid State of Emergency

Masked men broke onto the set of a public television channel in Ecuador waving pistols and explosives during a live broadcast on Tuesday.

Digital Desk
Masked gunmen storm Ecuador TV studio live on air
Masked gunmen storm Ecuador TV studio live on air | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Guayaquil: Masked men broke onto the set of a public television channel in Ecuador waving pistols and explosives during a live broadcast on Tuesday (Quito-time). The gunmen obliged staff to lie and sit on the floor, as shots and yelling were heard. The president issued a decree declaring that the South American country had entered an “internal armed conflict." 

The people in balaclavas and largely dressed in black were spotted accosting huddled staffers on the live feed, which eventually cut out. In the middle of their ‘take over,' some of the invaders gestured at the camera and someone could be heard yelling "no police". 

Advertisement

At the same time, another TV channel showed images of police teams present outside the invaded public television channel in Ecuador's Guayaquil. The national police asserted that its specialised units had been deployed to the site to bring the situation under control. 

Some of the attackers attempted to hide in the building but were eventually arrested by the police. Manrique expressed her shock and stated her intention to leave the country.

Advertisement

“I am still in shock” Manrique told The Associated Press in a phone interview, and added, “Everything has collapsed .... All I know is that its time to leave this country and go very far away.”

These events are followed by series of attacks in Ecuador, including the abduction of several police officers, following the escape of a prominent gang leader from prison. President Daniel Noboa announced a state of emergency and authorised the military to take action against 20 drug trafficking gangs classified as terrorist groups.

Advertisement

Authorities arrested the intruders at the TV station and seized their weapons and explosives. Ecuador's national police chief, César Zapata, condemned the incident as a terrorist act.

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 07:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Congress to Counter NDA's 'White Paper' with ‘Black Paper’?

    Politics News7 minutes ago

  2. Chinese stocks surge after appointment of new securities regulator

    Business News12 minutes ago

  3. China's consumer prices dip 0.8% annually, factory deflation persists

    Business News26 minutes ago

  4. US ends probe into fire risks in 3 million Hyundai, Kia vehicles

    Business News32 minutes ago

  5. Good News: BEST Bus Service on Atal Setu Soon | Check Routes

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement