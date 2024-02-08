'No Police': Armed Men Storm Ecuador TV Studio Live on Air Amid State of Emergency

Advertisement

Guayaquil: Masked men broke onto the set of a public television channel in Ecuador waving pistols and explosives during a live broadcast on Tuesday (Quito-time). The gunmen obliged staff to lie and sit on the floor, as shots and yelling were heard. The president issued a decree declaring that the South American country had entered an “internal armed conflict."

The people in balaclavas and largely dressed in black were spotted accosting huddled staffers on the live feed, which eventually cut out. In the middle of their ‘take over,' some of the invaders gestured at the camera and someone could be heard yelling "no police".

At the same time, another TV channel showed images of police teams present outside the invaded public television channel in Ecuador's Guayaquil. The national police asserted that its specialised units had been deployed to the site to bring the situation under control.

Some of the attackers attempted to hide in the building but were eventually arrested by the police. Manrique expressed her shock and stated her intention to leave the country.

“I am still in shock” Manrique told The Associated Press in a phone interview, and added, “Everything has collapsed .... All I know is that its time to leave this country and go very far away.”

These events are followed by series of attacks in Ecuador, including the abduction of several police officers, following the escape of a prominent gang leader from prison. President Daniel Noboa announced a state of emergency and authorised the military to take action against 20 drug trafficking gangs classified as terrorist groups.

Authorities arrested the intruders at the TV station and seized their weapons and explosives. Ecuador's national police chief, César Zapata, condemned the incident as a terrorist act.