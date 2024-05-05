Advertisement

New Delhi: Over 55 people have been killed, while 70,000 have been forced to move out of their homes as torrential rains hit Brazil, leading to massive flooding and landslides. Rescue operations are underway to save the residents in southern cities of Brazil as situation gets worse. Emergency responders race against time to locate survivors trapped amidst the debris of collapsed homes, bridges, and roads.

It was the fourth such environmental disaster in a year, following floods in July, September and November 2023 that killed 75 people in total.

Advertisement

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva also acknowledged the flood victims at a press conference on Friday alongside Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Brasilia. He vowed assistance to the victims of the disaster.

“The first words from Minister Fumio Kishida in the meeting we held were of solidarity with the people of the state of Rio Grande do Sul, who are victims of one of the largest floods we have ever known. Never before in the history of Brazil had there been such a quantity of rain in one single location,” Lula said at the press conference.

Advertisement

Biggest Disaster in 80 Years

The flooding statewide has surpassed that seen during a historic 1941 deluge, according to the Brazilian Geological Service. In some cities, water levels were at their highest since records began nearly 150 years ago.

Advertisement

Governor Eduardo Leite has declared a state of emergency. "We are dealing with the worst disaster in [our] history," said Governor Leite. As the southern-region grapples with disaster, Governor acknowledged that the death toll is expected to rise, as huge number of people are still missing.

Brazil Braces For More Pain

The people of many cities of Southern Brazil have been completely cut-off from the world, with no electricity or access to phone. Access to basic amenities such as drinking water has been disrupted, leaving hundreds of thousands without essential services.

Forecasters have issued warnings of further peril, as the state's main Guaiba river is anticipated to reach alarming levels, exacerbating the existing crisis. Entire communities have been cut off, with infrastructure severely compromised by the relentless downpour.

Advertisement

(With agency inputs)