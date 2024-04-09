×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 16:46 IST

Panama Papers Trial Begins With 27 People Facing Charges

The Panama Papers include a collection of 11 million secret financial documents that illustrate how some of the world's richest people hide their money.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
The Panama Supreme Court where the trial commenced on Monday, April 8.
The Panama Supreme Court where the trial commenced on Monday, April 8. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Panama City: The trial of 27 people charged in connection with the worldwide “Panama Papers” money laundering started Monday in a Panamanian criminal court. Those on trial include the owners of the Mossack-Fonseca law firm that was at the heart of the 2016 massive document leak.

The Panama Papers include a collection of 11 million secret financial documents that illustrate how some of the world's richest people hide their money.

Advertisement

The repercussions of the leaks have been far-ranging, prompting the resignation of the prime minister of Iceland and bringing scrutiny to the leaders of Argentina and Ukraine, Chinese politicians and Russian President Vladimir Putin, among others.

The often-delayed trial opened Monday, with lawyers Juergen Mossack, Ramón Fonseca and other former representatives, lawyers or ex-employees of the firm facing money laundering charges.

Advertisement

Mossack was present in the courtroom, and said “I am not guilty of such acts.”

Lawyers for Fonseca said he was in a hospital in Panama.

Advertisement

The case centres on allegations the firm set up shell companies to acquire properties in Panama with money from a sprawling corruption scheme in Brazil known as the Car Wash, or Lava Jato in Portuguese.

Fonseca has said the firm, which closed in 2018, had no control over how its clients might use offshore vehicles created for them. Both Mossack and Fonseca have Panamanian citizenship, and Panama does not extradite its own citizens.

Advertisement

The two were acquitted on other charges in 2022.

The records were first leaked to the German daily Suddeutsche Zeitung and were shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, which began publishing collaborative reports with news organisations in 2016.

Advertisement

US federal prosecutors have alleged that Mossack Fonseca conspired to circumvent American laws to maintain the wealth of its clients and conceal tax dollars owed to the IRS.

They alleged the scheme dates to 2000 and involved sham foundations and shell companies in Panama, Hong Kong and the British Virgin Islands.

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 16:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Dhruv Jurel and Sanju Samson

Theories on Samson-Jurel

a few seconds ago
The Palestinian Authority is once again hoping to revive its bid for a full UN membership.

PA UN Membership

a minute ago
Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj’s Viral Video

3 minutes ago
Manchester City

Man City vs Real Madrid

3 minutes ago
Shiva Rajkumar

Bhairathi Rangal Poster

11 minutes ago
Must-visit Tourist Spots In UAE

Solo travel

12 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

13 minutes ago
China Couldn't Encroach 'Single Inch' Of Land Under The Narendra Modi Government Govt: Amit Shah

Amit Shah

13 minutes ago
The Byju's founder and board will not be part of this meeting

Byju's salary payments

18 minutes ago
World Homeopathy Day 2024

World Homeopathy Day 2024

20 minutes ago
Virumaandi

Must-watch Action Movies

23 minutes ago
The Pope met the families of those held hostage by the Hamas and its affliates during an hour-long meeting at the Vatican on April 8.

Pope Meets Hostage Family

25 minutes ago
The Panama Supreme Court where the trial commenced on Monday, April 8.

Panama Papers Trial

26 minutes ago
Srikanth

Srikanth Bolla Trailer

27 minutes ago
Cambodia is investigating YouTubers' abuse of monkeys at the Angkor UNESCO site

Abuse of Monkeys

29 minutes ago
Microsoft and OpenAI's $100 billion AI Supercomputer Project

Microsoft's AI expansion

29 minutes ago
WWE exploring collaboration with AEW

WWE to merge with AEW?

32 minutes ago
Christopher Nolan

Nolan On Dark Knight

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Top Dutch Politician Who Opted Out of PM Race Dials Nupur Sharma

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Nehru Allowed His Ideology to Cloud Diplomacy With China: S Jaishankar

    India News8 hours ago

  3. When Jaya Called Big B The 'Biggest Baby' In The Family

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  4. Jaishankar's Biggest Election Interview With Arnab

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  5. Woman Leaves Work Early, Boss Spots Her on TV Watching IPL

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo