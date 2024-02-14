Advertisement

In the early hours on Wednesday, the residents of Santiago, Chile, were jolted awake by a powerful earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale. The seismic event occurred at 07:01:43 IST, with its epicenter located at a latitude of -28.76 and longitude of -71.23, approximately 524 kilometers north of Santiago.

The earthquake had a depth of 30 kilometers.

(This is a breaking news. More details awaited)