Updated February 14th, 2024 at 07:56 IST
Powerful 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Santiago, Chile
The earthquake had a depth of 30 kilometers.
Digital Desk
- World News
- 1 min read
Powerful 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Santiago, Chile | Image:Republic TV
In the early hours on Wednesday, the residents of Santiago, Chile, were jolted awake by a powerful earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale. The seismic event occurred at 07:01:43 IST, with its epicenter located at a latitude of -28.76 and longitude of -71.23, approximately 524 kilometers north of Santiago.
(This is a breaking news. More details awaited)
