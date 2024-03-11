Advertisement

In response to mounting gang violence in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, the United States military conducted an overnight airlift, evacuating nonessential embassy staff from the country. The move comes amidst a state of emergency declared by Haitian authorities and a nighttime curfew, following relentless attacks by gangs targeting key installations including the capital's airport, and advocating for the removal of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

The situation has prompted thousands of Haitians to flee their homes, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis that may potentially lead to an increase in migration towards the United States border.

"This airlift of personnel into and out of the embassy is consistent with our standard practice for embassy security augmentation worldwide, and no Haitians were on board the military aircraft," stated the U.S. military's Southern Command in a message to media outlets.

The embassy remains operational

The U.S. Embassy in Haiti reassured the public in a statement that it remains operational, however, acknowledged the heightened security concerns in the vicinity of its compounds and the airport. "Heightened gang violence in the neighborhood near U.S. embassy compounds and near the airport led to the State Department's decision to arrange for the departure of additional embassy personnel," the statement read, emphasizing that all arriving and departing passengers were U.S. government personnel.

US isn't alone

Meanwhile, the European Union's delegation in Haiti has taken similar precautions, temporarily closing its offices and reducing its presence in response to the escalating attacks. A spokesperson for Germany's Foreign Ministry also confirmed that due to "the very tense security situation in Haiti," the German ambassador and other representatives have relocated to the neighboring Dominican Republic.

As tensions escalate, CARICOM, a political and economic alliance of Caribbean nations, has called for an emergency meeting on Monday, urging officials from the United States, United Nations, Canada, and France to address the crisis in Haiti.

The evacuation of diplomatic staff underscores the severity of the situation in Haiti and the growing concern among international stakeholders regarding the escalating violence and its implications for stability in the region.