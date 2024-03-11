×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 11:51 IST

US, EU, and Germany Withdraw Staff from Haiti Amid Escalating Violence

The move comes amidst a state of emergency declared by Haitian authorities, following relentless attacks by gangs targeting key installations.

Reported by: Sagar Kar
Port-au-Prince, Haiti
Port-au-Prince, Haiti | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In response to mounting gang violence in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, the United States military conducted an overnight airlift, evacuating nonessential embassy staff from the country. The move comes amidst a state of emergency declared by Haitian authorities and a nighttime curfew, following relentless attacks by gangs targeting key installations including the capital's airport, and advocating for the removal of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

The situation has prompted thousands of Haitians to flee their homes, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis that may potentially lead to an increase in migration towards the United States border.

Advertisement

"This airlift of personnel into and out of the embassy is consistent with our standard practice for embassy security augmentation worldwide, and no Haitians were on board the military aircraft," stated the U.S. military's Southern Command in a message to media outlets.

The embassy remains operational 

The U.S. Embassy in Haiti reassured the public in a statement that it remains operational, however, acknowledged the heightened security concerns in the vicinity of its compounds and the airport. "Heightened gang violence in the neighborhood near U.S. embassy compounds and near the airport led to the State Department's decision to arrange for the departure of additional embassy personnel," the statement read, emphasizing that all arriving and departing passengers were U.S. government personnel.

US isn't alone

Meanwhile, the European Union's delegation in Haiti has taken similar precautions, temporarily closing its offices and reducing its presence in response to the escalating attacks. A spokesperson for Germany's Foreign Ministry also confirmed that due to "the very tense security situation in Haiti," the German ambassador and other representatives have relocated to the neighboring Dominican Republic.

As tensions escalate, CARICOM, a political and economic alliance of Caribbean nations, has called for an emergency meeting on Monday, urging officials from the United States, United Nations, Canada, and France to address the crisis in Haiti.

Advertisement

The evacuation of diplomatic staff underscores the severity of the situation in Haiti and the growing concern among international stakeholders regarding the escalating violence and its implications for stability in the region.

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 11:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

18 hours ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

19 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

19 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

19 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

19 hours ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

19 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

19 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

19 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

19 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Naye Bharat Ki Tasveer': Stunning Video of Dwarka Expressway Goes Viral

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. Bitcoin consolidates above $68,000, ETH eyes to break $4,000

    Business News8 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate Haryana section of Dwarka Expressway Shortly

    India News8 minutes ago

  4. 'He is Wrong,' says Netanyahu in Response to Biden's Criticism

    World8 minutes ago

  5. Won't Leave Chhindwara In Any Condition, Says Kamal Nath | LIVE

    Lok Sabha Elections8 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo