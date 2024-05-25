Advertisement

In an update in a 2020 case of murder, a US man’s lawyer has revealed that his client ‘beheaded’ his boss in a “crime of passion”. Tyrese Haspil was the personal assistant to tech chief executive officer (CEO) Fahim Saleh, and killed him to hide his USD 400,000 theft from the company, said his defense attorney Sam Roberts in the Manhattan Supreme Court.

Haspil was caught by his boss for a missing amount of USD 90,000 from a corporate spending account in January 2020. The accused’s lawyer said that Haspil was terrified that his girlfriend, Marine Chaveuz, would come to know about his theft and break-up with him.

For a reason as shocking as this, if the claim by the lawyers is to be believed, Haspil entered Fahim Saleh’s Manhattan home and killed him. He first tasered his boss and then stabbed him to death, said Roberts.

The defense attorney argued that his client suffered from “extreme emotional disturbance” and a troubled childhood with a mentally ill mother, and that it all added up and led him to kill a person. The lawyer is trying for a softer sentence for his client based on the “emotionally disturbed” argument.

Haspil didn’t want to be “abandoned” by his girlfriend after she found out about his theft, and so thought of two options, “suicide or homicide,” choosing to kill, said prosecutors.

What is even more shocking is that after the first theft was caught, Saleh did not press charges against Haspil and instead allowed him to pay him back.

Taking advantage of this, Haspil began stealing from Saleh’s company through Paypal again, and was caught. The New York Post reports that Haspil even used his dead boss’ credit cards to pay for clean-up supplies after he committed the murder. Moreover, Haspil also used his credit cards to pay for a date with another woman.

Haspil was caught thanks to an “anti-felon disk” identification tag from the taser, which he had failed to clean-up.

Fahim Saleh was a venture capitalist and the CEO of Gokada, a Nigeria-based motorbike startup.