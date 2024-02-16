Updated February 15th, 2024 at 23:21 IST
Venezuela Orders UN Staff to Leave Country in 3 Days, Close Down Human Rights Office
Venezuela’s government on Thursday ordered the local U.N. office on human rights to suspend operations and gave its staff 72 hours to leave, accusing the office of promoting opposition to the South American country.
Advertisement
CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela’s government on Thursday ordered the local U.N. office on human rights to suspend operations and gave its staff 72 hours to leave, accusing the office of promoting opposition to the South American country.
Foreign Affairs Minister Yván Gil announced the decision at a news conference in Caracas, the capital. Gil’s announcement came on the heels of the detention of human rights attorney Rocio San Miguel, which set off a wave of criticism inside and outside the South American country. Gil said the office has been used by the international community “to maintain a discourse” against Venezuela. It was not immediately clear if the Venezuelan government had notified the United Nations directly.
Advertisement
Published February 15th, 2024 at 23:21 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.