Updated February 15th, 2024 at 23:21 IST

Venezuela Orders UN Staff to Leave Country in 3 Days, Close Down Human Rights Office

Venezuela’s government on Thursday ordered the local U.N. office on human rights to suspend operations and gave its staff 72 hours to leave, accusing the office of promoting opposition to the South American country.

Associated Press Television News
AP
Venezuela's President Nicholas Maduro | Image:AP
CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela’s government on Thursday ordered the local U.N. office on human rights to suspend operations and gave its staff 72 hours to leave, accusing the office of promoting opposition to the South American country.

Foreign Affairs Minister Yván Gil announced the decision at a news conference in Caracas, the capital. Gil’s announcement came on the heels of the detention of human rights attorney Rocio San Miguel, which set off a wave of criticism inside and outside the South American country. Gil said the office has been used by the international community “to maintain a discourse” against Venezuela. It was not immediately clear if the Venezuelan government had notified the United Nations directly.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 23:21 IST

