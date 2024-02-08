Advertisement

Talca - Emergency crews and rescue workers responded after a small plane crashed in Chile on Monday (local time). The fiery crash whose videos are now being circulated online, killed the pilot who was operating the plane. While the cause of the crash is unknown, at least four people were left injured in the whole ordeal, Crisis 24 reported. Shortly after the incident, the responders reported to the location and completely shut down the nearby traffic.

They warned that there will be increased security and traffic disruptions over the coming hours. As per the reports, the incident took place in Talca which is approximately 190 km (118 miles) northeast of Concepcion.

This is a developing story.