×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 16:47 IST

Amid Health Concerns, Pope Francis Presides Over Easter Sunday Mass in St Peter's Square

As part of the traditional Urbi et Orbi blessing, the Pope appealed for peace in the world, particularly focusing on children in war-torn Gaza and Ukraine.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Pope Francis, on Sunday, presided over the traditional Easter Mass in St Peter's Square.
Pope Francis, on Sunday, presided over the traditional Easter Mass in St Peter's Square. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Rome: Rallying from a winter-long bout of respiratory problems, Pope Francis led some 30,000 people in Easter celebrations Sunday, making a strong appeal for a cease-fire in Gaza and a prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine.

Francis presided over Easter Sunday Mass in a flower-decked St. Peter’s Square and then delivered a heartfelt prayer for peace in his annual roundup of global crises delivered from the loggia overlooking the piazza. In between, he made several loops around the piazza in his popemobile, greeting well-wishers.

Advertisement

“Peace is never made with weapons, but with outstretched hands and open hearts,” Francis said, to applause from the wind-swept crowd below.

Francis appeared in good form, despite having celebrated the 2½-hour nighttime Easter Vigil just hours before. The pontiff, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, has been battling respiratory problems all winter.

Advertisement

The Vatican said some 30,000 people attended the Mass, with more packing the Via della Conciliazione boulevard leading to the piazza. At the start of the service, a gust of wind knocked over a large religious icon on the altar just a few feet from the pope; ushers quickly righted it.

Easter Mass is one of the most important dates on the liturgical calendar, celebrating what the faithful believe was Jesus’ resurrection after his crucifixion. The Mass precedes the pope’s “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and the world) blessing, in which the pope traditionally offers a laundry list of the threats afflicting humanity.

Advertisement

This year, Francis said his thoughts went particularly to people in Ukraine and Gaza and all those facing war, particularly the children who he said had “forgotten how to smile.”

“In calling for respect for the principles of international law, I express my hope for a general exchange of all prisoners between Russia and Ukraine: all for the sake of all!” he said.

Advertisement

He called for the “prompt” release of prisoners taken from Israel on Oct. 7, an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and for humanitarian access to reach Palestinians.

“Let us not allow the current hostilities to continue to have grave repercussions on the civil population, by now at the limit of its endurance, and above all on the children,” he said in a speech that also touched on the plight of Haitians, the Rohingya and victims of human trafficking.

Advertisement

For the past few weeks, Francis has generally avoided delivering long speeches to avoid the strain on his breathing. He ditched his Palm Sunday homily last week and decided at the last minute to stay home from the Good Friday procession at the Colosseum.

The Vatican said in a brief explanation that the decision was made to “conserve his health.”

Advertisement

The decision clearly paid off, as Francis was able to recite the prayers of the lengthy Saturday night Easter Vigil service, including administering the sacraments of baptism and First Communion to eight new Catholics, and preside over Easter Sunday Mass and deliver his speech.

After a busy Holy Week, Francis should have some time to recover as there are no major foreign trips scheduled for several months.

Advertisement

Published March 31st, 2024 at 16:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The GeM portal has witnessed a surge in procurement, with goods and services worth Rs 4 lakh crore purchased so far in the current fiscal year.

Services sector growth

a minute ago
Apna Dal Kamerawadi and AIMIM alliance in up

INDI Vs PDM

2 minutes ago
haryana

Adenovirus Deaths

4 minutes ago
Amit Shah

Katchatheevu issue

9 minutes ago
Major train accident averted near Telangana's Alair railway station

Train Accident Averted

12 minutes ago
Fire

Mumbai salon fire

14 minutes ago
Japanese government officials arriving for the inspection of a factory belonging to Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co.

Japan Health Supplements

14 minutes ago
GT vs SRH

IPL 2024, GT vs SRH Live

20 minutes ago
Hill Stations

Hill Stations Of MP

22 minutes ago
Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor On Maidaan

24 minutes ago
Nitin Gadkari infrastructure projects Jammu & Kashmir

Cement Volumes

24 minutes ago
GST evasion cases

CBIC issues guidelines

28 minutes ago
Pat Cummins and Rohit Sharma

Pat's glorious moment

29 minutes ago
pm modi

election campaign

29 minutes ago
The Imperial Hotel, Delhi

Hospitality sector

30 minutes ago
Fire in Srinagar

Mumbai: Fire at SpiceKlub

33 minutes ago
INDI Alliance's Mega Rally at Ramlila Maidan being held in the backdrop of Kejriwal's arrest

INDI Mega Rally LIVE

33 minutes ago
Hotels

Strong uptick in hospital

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Apple extends discounts to employees on select Apple Watch bands

    Tech 5 hours ago

  2. Woman In Lahore Thrown Out Of Window By Her Husband, Video Goes Viral

    World7 hours ago

  3. Pooran makes bold statement on Mayank Yadav after LSG vs PBKS

    Sports 9 hours ago

  4. Four Arrested For Attack On Interfaith Couple In Hyderabad

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Unseen pictures from LSG vs PBKS match as Lucknow emerge victorious

    Galleries16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo