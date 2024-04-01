×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 07:33 IST

Amid Territorial Dispute With India, China Renames 30 More Places in Arunachal Pradesh: Reports

The renaming includes 11 residential areas, 12 mountains, 4 rivers, 1 lake, 1 mountain pass and 1 piece of land.

Reported by: Digital Desk
China flag
China flag | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: To assert its claim in a bitter territorial dispute, the Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs on Saturday revealed that it had renamed 30 more places along the border with India, the South China Morning Post reported.

As per the ministry, the latest set of "standardised" names published applies to areas within Arunachal Pradesh also referred to as Zangnan by China, which claims to be part of the Tibetan autonomous region.

Advertisement

The renaming includes 11 residential areas, 12  mountains, 4 rivers, 1 lake, 1 mountain pass and 1 piece of land, all given in Chinese characters and Tibetan and pinyin, the Roman alphabet version of Mandarin Chinese.

The new list includes more parts of the disputed areas than the previous three renaming over there past 7 years.

Advertisement

"In accordance with the relevant provisions of the State Council [China’s cabinet] on the management of geographical names, we in conjunction with the relevant departments have standardised some of the geographical names in Zangnan of China," SCMP reported, quoting the Civil Affairs Ministry.

This comes after a rebuttal by the Ministry of External Affairs who refuted China's claims on Arunachal Pradesh, calling it ‘baseless.’ Reiterating India's stance, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal asserted that Arunachal Pradesh is an ‘integral part of India,’ a fact that is immutable despite China's persistent assertions.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 07:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Four people have lost their lives and over 100 others are injured in the cyclone incident, said Jalpaiguri SP

Weather in Assam, WB

a few seconds ago
Turkey

Turkey Elections

12 minutes ago
China flag

China 30 Places in AP

20 minutes ago
On Sunday, the temperature crossed 40 degrees Celsius in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

40 Deg in Kalaburagi

29 minutes ago
Kendriya Vidyalaya Students

KVS Class 1 Admissions

35 minutes ago
Delhi traffic

Traffic Advisory

an hour ago
Kerala Lottery Monday Result Today Out

Kerala Lottery Today

an hour ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

an hour ago
Vikash

Vikash's exclusive

2 hours ago
MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja

MS Dhoni's single

7 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's 6

7 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant on his kock

7 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni returns with bat

7 hours ago
MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant

DC beat CSK by 20 runs

7 hours ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Assam Chief Minster Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati

India News

8 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MSD hits 6

8 hours ago
Citrus Fruits

Foods To Combat Infection

8 hours ago
Dubbed the 'Queen of Satpura', Pachmarhi stands as Madhya Pradesh's crown jewel among hill stations. This idyllic town is enveloped in lush foliage, featuring spellbinding waterfalls, ancient caves, and dense forest.

Hill Stations In MP

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Easier said than done': Trent Boult backs Hardik Pandya against boos

    Sports 11 hours ago

  2. Cream Roll Craving! Childhood Treat Gets Sweet Makeover

    India News13 hours ago

  3. FM Nirmala Sitharaman Declares Property Worth Rs 2.53 Crore

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Which are the Top-5 Fastest balls in IPL history? Where do Mayank rank?

    Sports 13 hours ago

  5. Mumbai: Fire at Restaurant Opposite Phoenix Mills, Traffic Affected

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo