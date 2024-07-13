Published 18:24 IST, July 13th 2024
Attack in Gaza Killed Dozens Targeted the Head of Hamas Military Wing, Says An Israeli Official
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity pending a formal announcement, said Rafa Salama, another top Hamas official, was also targeted in the strike.
Attack in Gaza Killed Dozens Targeted the Head of Hamas Military Wing, Says An Israeli Official | Image: AP (Representational)
