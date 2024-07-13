sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:24 IST, July 13th 2024

Attack in Gaza Killed Dozens Targeted the Head of Hamas Military Wing, Says An Israeli Official

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity pending a formal announcement, said Rafa Salama, another top Hamas official, was also targeted in the strike.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Isreal-Hamas War
Attack in Gaza Killed Dozens Targeted the Head of Hamas Military Wing, Says An Israeli Official | Image: AP (Representational)
