Published 10:46 IST, August 14th 2024
‘Colors Get Brighter by the Day’: Longest-held Russian Dissident Freed in Swap
Freed on Aug. 1 in the historic East-West prisoner swap, Pivovarov now is figuring out a new life in Germany, where he reunited with his wife, Tatyana Usmanova.
- World News
- 6 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Andrei Pivovarov, a Russian dissident freed in the Aug. 1 East-West prisoner swap, right, and his wife, Tatyana Usmanova, pose for a photo before an interview | Image: AP Photo
- Listen to this article
- 6 min read
Advertisement
10:46 IST, August 14th 2024