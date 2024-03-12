Advertisement

Bucharest – Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were re-arrested by the Romanian authorities over allegations of sexual aggression. According to Sky News, the brothers were detained on Monday night on charges that date back to 2012 and 2015. After conducting the arrests the Romanian authorities handed over the European arrest warrant to their lawyers. The arrest was issued by the British authorities and the investigation on the matter is currently underway.

The brothers were already facing rape and human trafficking charges in Romania and were previously held under house arrest since they were detained in December 2022. It is important to note that the self-proclaimed “Alpha male" and his brother have denied all allegations that are hurled against them. Not only this, their representatives said they were “fully committed to challenging these accusations with unwavering determination and resolve,” Sky News reported. In early 2023, they were charged alongside two Romanian women who were accused of being part of the alleged organised crime group. It was alleged that the four people convicted in the case formed a group in 2021 to commit human trafficking in Romania, the US, the UK and other nations.

Advertisement

Here's what you need to know

Four women reported Tate and his brother to the British authorities for alleged sexual violence and physical abuse. However, at that time, the Crown Prosecution Service decided not to prosecute him and Tate's victims eventually turned towards crowdfunding to cover the legal costs of their civil case against the Tate brothers. “We handed over our evidence about the horrific acts of violence we endured and waited for action. But four years later we were told the U.K. authorities would not prosecute him,” the victims said on their campaign page. “It’s our one remaining route to hold him accountable.”

Advertisement

Tate, who has over 8.9 million followers on X, formally known as Twitter, has repeatedly claimed that the Romanian police do not have evidence against him and insisted that there is a “political conspiracy” that is trying to silence him. In August 2023, Tate won an appeal to be released from house arrest. He was awaiting a trial on a date which is yet to be decided. During this time, the brothers were told that they were able to travel anywhere within Romania but were not allowed to leave the country.