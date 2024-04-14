Advertisement

Amid the growing public discontent towards the ruling Canadian regime, a man confronted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over his cabinet's failure to bring stability to the country. The angry Canadian man’s brutal confrontation with Trudeau surfaced online and went viral instantly. The incident took place when the Canadian premier was waving and shaking hands with his supporters. As Trudeau continued to greet his supporters, a man refused to shake hands with him.

"I am not shaking your hand bro, you're a piece of sh*t man,” the angry Canadian said leaving Trudeau completely startled. After taking a back, Trudeau asked the Canadian the reason behind his anger. "You f**ked up this entire country," the man remarked and went on to elaborate on how Trudeau’s faulty policies are impacting the country. “How did I mess up this country?” Trudeau asked as the crowd started to get riled up. The protestor went on to mention how the Trudeau administration enabled the housing crisis to emerge in Canada. “Can anyone afford a home in the country? You are charging Carbon taxes while your Carbon footprint is increasing. We are getting charged for what?” the man asked the Canadian premier.

Trudeau gets confronted by a Toronto man: "I'm not shaking your hand... you f*cked up this entire country".pic.twitter.com/brj6SpJS03 — Prof.N John Camm (@njohncamm) October 6, 2023

Trudeau drags Putin into the argument

While Trudeau tried to explain his side of the story, the argument swiftly turned towards the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The dissenter criticised the Trudeau administration for allocating a whopping 10 billion Canadian dollars of taxpayers' money to help Ukraine counter the Russian forces. The Canadian went on to accuse Zelenskyy of “slaughtering” the people of his own country. Trudeau dismissed the argument alleging that the man had fallen prey to Russian disinformation. “You have been listening to Putin, have you?” Trudeau remarked before he walked away from the argument.

Netizens react

The video covering the whole confrontation went viral instantly, garnering considerable attention from the netizens. “I hate Trudeau with a passion. I will say this did not look staged, and I'm glad they had an exchange. I liked it,” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Some users lauded the valour of the Canadian man for posing tough questions to the Canadian leader. “Brave hero. It would be wonderful if these tyrants had to face this every day,” another user exclaimed. Another user stated that Trudeau is blaming Putin for anything and everything under the sun. “Just put everything on Putin as you are a born saint! Really eh,” the user quipped.