A second Royal family photo featuring late British Queen Elizabeth II was found to be digitally altered amid the frenzy over the Princess of Wales’ morphed Mother’s Day photograph that sparked conspiracy theories. The photo, which was shared last April, was flagged by Getty Images after it was discovered to have been “digitally enhanced at source.”

The incident comes just days after at least five global agencies including The Associated Press decided to withdraw an image that was shared by the Princess of Wales that was shared to mark Mother’s Day. As many as 16 oddities on the photograph sparked a wave of speculation questioning the whereabouts of Kate.

Getty Images now annotated a second photo of the Royal family which was taken in Balmoral in August 2022. The image was released last April by the Buckingham Palace to mark what would have been the 97th birthday of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Questions loomed about the authenticity of the photograph in which Queen Elizabeth was seen seated around her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“Getty Images has reviewed the image in question and placed an editor’s note on it, stating that the image has been digitally enhanced at source,” the global photo agency said.

Observer published the image pointing at several discrepancies similar to those that were spotted on the Princess of Wales’ photograph. After the agencies pulled the Mother’s Day photo, Middleton released a statement saying that like everyone else, she experimented with the photo using the editing features on her phone. “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C,” she wrote in a statement.

The second image that was found to be altered was captured weeks before Queen Elizabeth passed away. In the photo, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, the children of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Lena Tindall, the daughter of Mike and Zara Tindall; Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the two elder children of the Prince and Princess of Wales; Isla Phillips, the daughter of Peter Phillips; and Prince Louis, the youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Mia Tindall with baby Lucas Tindall, Savannah Phillips, are seen.