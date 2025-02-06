'Appalled by Democracy's Changes': Protesters Hit Streets Across US Over Donald Trump's Policies, Elon Musk's Influence | Image: Republic

Washington: Just two weeks into US President Donald Trump ’s second term, massive protests are erupting across cities nationwide. Citizens are demonstrating against his immigration policies, transgender restrictions, and a proposal to forcibly transfer Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

Protests have taken place in Philadelphia and at state capitols in California, Minnesota, Michigan, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond. Demonstrators waved signs denouncing Trump, Elon Musk—who now leads the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)—and Project 2025, a hard-right policy blueprint for American governance.

“I’m appalled by democracy’s changes, especially in the last two weeks—but this started long ago,” said Margaret Wilmeth at a protest outside Ohio’s Statehouse in Columbus. “I just want to be part of the resistance.”

The movement has gained traction online through hashtags like #buildtheresistance and #50501—symbolizing 50 protests in 50 states on one day. Social media platforms have been flooded with calls to action, including messages like "Reject fascism" and "Defend our democracy."

Concerns Over Musk’s Influence

At a protest outside Michigan’s state Capitol in Lansing, hundreds gathered in freezing temperatures. Catie Miglietti, from Ann Arbor, voiced concerns over Musk’s access to Treasury Department data. She carried a sign depicting Musk as a puppeteer controlling Trump, referencing a January speech where Musk’s raised-arm gesture was interpreted by some as a Nazi salute.

“If we don’t act now and push Congress to step in, this will be an attack on democracy,” Miglietti said.

Criticism of Musk and DOGE was central to several protests. In Missouri’s state Capitol, one poster read: “DOGE is not legit. Why does Elon have your Social Security info?”