Arab Nations Reject Trump’s Suggestion to Relocate Palestinians From Gaza to Egypt And Jordan

Powerful Arab nations on Saturday rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring Egypt and Jordan.

Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, the Palestinian Authority and the Arab League released a joint statement rejecting any plans to move Palestinians out of their territories in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Trump floated the idea last month, saying he would urge the leaders of Jordan and Egypt to take in Gaza's now largely homeless population, so that "we just clean out that whole thing." He added that resettling most of Gaza's population of 2.3 million could be temporary or long term. Some Israel officials had raised the transfer idea early in the war.

"It's literally a demolition site right now," Trump said, referring to the vast destruction caused by Israel's 15-month war with Hamas, now paused by a fragile ceasefire.

The Arab statement warned that such plans "threaten the region's stability, risk expanding the conflict, and undermine prospects for peace and coexistence among its peoples."

The statement followed a meeting in Cairo of top diplomats from Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, as well as Hussein al-Sheikh, a senior Palestinian official who serves as the main liaison with Israel, and Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul-Gheit.

They said they were looking forward to working with the Trump administration to "achieve a just and comprehensive peace in the Middle East, based on the two-state solution," according to the statement.

They called for the international community to help "plan and implement" a comprehensive reconstruction plan for Gaza to ensure that Palestinians stay on their land.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi rejected Trump's suggestion in a news conference last week, saying that he transfer of Palestinians "can't ever be tolerated or allowed."

"The solution to this issue is the two-state solution. It is the establishment of a Palestinian state," he said. "The solution is not to remove the Palestinian people from their place. No."

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi also said that his country's opposition to Trump's idea was "firm and unwavering."

Egypt and Jordan, along with the Palestinians, worry that Israel would never allow them to return to Gaza once they have left. Egypt and Jordan also fear the impact any such influx of refugees would have on their struggling economies as well as the stability of their governments.