Published 18:10 IST, October 2nd 2024
Are LGBTQ Jews Welcome in Orthodox Communities? This is How They are Building Spaces of Their Own
It was a heart-wrenching choice. But when Daniel Gammerman decided to never set foot back in an Orthodox synagogue, he thought of it as an act of love. Not toward the Jewish community he was born into, but to himself.
Daniel Gammerman | Image: AP
