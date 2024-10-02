sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | B'desh Recalls Envoys | Delhi Doctor Killing | Nepal Floods | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Are LGBTQ Jews Welcome in Orthodox Communities? This is How They are Building Spaces of Their Own

Published 18:10 IST, October 2nd 2024

Are LGBTQ Jews Welcome in Orthodox Communities? This is How They are Building Spaces of Their Own

It was a heart-wrenching choice. But when Daniel Gammerman decided to never set foot back in an Orthodox synagogue, he thought of it as an act of love. Not toward the Jewish community he was born into, but to himself.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Daniel Gammerman
Daniel Gammerman | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 6 min read
Advertisement

18:10 IST, October 2nd 2024