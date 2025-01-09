sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:42 IST, January 9th 2025

Army Chief Joseph Aoun Elected President Of Lebanon

The lawmakers of Lebanon on Thursday voted for the second time in the day to elect Army Chief Joseph Aoun as the President of the Middle-Eastern Nation.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Army Chief Joseph Aoun Elected President Of Lebanon | Image: AP

Beirut: The lawmakers of Lebanon on Thursday voted for the second time in the day to elect Army Chief Joseph Aoun as the President of the Middle-Eastern Nation. 

