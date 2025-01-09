Published 18:42 IST, January 9th 2025
Army Chief Joseph Aoun Elected President Of Lebanon
The lawmakers of Lebanon on Thursday voted for the second time in the day to elect Army Chief Joseph Aoun as the President of the Middle-Eastern Nation.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Army Chief Joseph Aoun Elected President Of Lebanon | Image: AP
Beirut: The lawmakers of Lebanon on Thursday voted for the second time in the day to elect Army Chief Joseph Aoun as the President of the Middle-Eastern Nation.
Updated 18:42 IST, January 9th 2025