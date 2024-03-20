Advertisement

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and others belonging to jailed ex-premier Imran Khan's party in a case related to the May 9 violence last year.

Judge Malik Ejaz Asif of the Rawalpindi-based anti-terrorism court took action based on a case filed against Gandapur, ordering the authorities to produce the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister along with others before the court on April 2.

On May 9, violent protests erupted after the arrest of Khan, the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief, by paramilitary Rangers from the premises of the Islamabad High Court in connection with an alleged corruption case.

His party workers vandalised a dozen military installations, including the Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander House), Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob for the first time.

Later, police arrested hundreds of PTI workers and senior leaders who were put behind bars for their involvement in the violence and attacks on military installations.

The authorities termed May 9 "Black Day" and decided to try the protesters under the stringent Army Act.

Other PTI leaders whose arrest warrants were issued include Murad Saeed, Shibli Faraz, Shahbaz Gill and retired Lt Col. Shabbir Awan, Shireen Mazari, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and Saad Jamil Abbasi.

It is unclear if Gandapur will be arrested as his arrest could spark protests by his supporters in restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Adviser to the Gandapur, Mohammad Ali Saif, slammed the federal government and said the cases were registered by a government that came to power after "rigged elections".

The February 8 elections in Pakistan were marred by the allegations of vote rigging.

Though more than 90 independent candidates backed by Khan's PTI won the maximum number of seats in the National Assembly, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led by former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto struck a post-poll deal and formed a coalition government in the country.

Khan's party says the new government was formed by stealing its mandate.