×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 00:13 IST

Non Bailable Arrest Warrants Issued for Imran Khan's Party Leaders in May 9 Case

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and others belonging to jailed ex-premier Imran Khan's party in a case related to the May 9 violence last year.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Imran Khan PTI Pakistan May 9 violence
Pakistan police arrests a protester from Imran Khan's PTI party. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and others belonging to jailed ex-premier Imran Khan's party in a case related to the May 9 violence last year.

Judge Malik Ejaz Asif of the Rawalpindi-based anti-terrorism court took action based on a case filed against Gandapur, ordering the authorities to produce the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister along with others before the court on April 2.

Advertisement

On May 9, violent protests erupted after the arrest of Khan, the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief, by paramilitary Rangers from the premises of the Islamabad High Court in connection with an alleged corruption case.

His party workers vandalised a dozen military installations, including the Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander House), Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob for the first time.

Advertisement

Later, police arrested hundreds of PTI workers and senior leaders who were put behind bars for their involvement in the violence and attacks on military installations.

The authorities termed May 9 "Black Day" and decided to try the protesters under the stringent Army Act.

Advertisement

Other PTI leaders whose arrest warrants were issued include Murad Saeed, Shibli Faraz, Shahbaz Gill and retired Lt Col. Shabbir Awan, Shireen Mazari, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and Saad Jamil Abbasi.

It is unclear if Gandapur will be arrested as his arrest could spark protests by his supporters in restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Advertisement

Adviser to the Gandapur, Mohammad Ali Saif, slammed the federal government and said the cases were registered by a government that came to power after "rigged elections".

The February 8 elections in Pakistan were marred by the allegations of vote rigging.

Advertisement

Though more than 90 independent candidates backed by Khan's PTI won the maximum number of seats in the National Assembly, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led by former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto struck a post-poll deal and formed a coalition government in the country.

Khan's party says the new government was formed by stealing its mandate.

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 00:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant DC Captain

an hour ago
Sharath Kamal

Sharath Kamal's ranking

an hour ago
ICG rescues 8 in Arabian Sea

Indian Coast Guard

an hour ago
Legends Cricket Trophy

Legends Cricket Trophy

an hour ago
Naman Ojha

Ojha after retirement

an hour ago
Smriti Mandhana

Mandhana on WPL win

an hour ago
Delhi High Court

Petition Against Kejriwal

an hour ago
RCB Unbox Event

Virat Kohli's dream

an hour ago
Imran Khan PTI Pakistan May 9 violence

Arrest warrants for PTI

2 hours ago
Clashes Erupt Between TMC and BJP Supporters in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar

2 hours ago
Sumit Nagal

Nagal fails to qualify

2 hours ago
San Thome Church, Chennai

Indian Churches To Visit

2 hours ago
Juvenile Dermatomyositis (JDM)

Juvenile Dermatomyositis

2 hours ago
US Biden Supreme Court Migrant

US SC on Texas law

2 hours ago
EC Declares Six Lok Sabha Constituencies as 'Financially Sensitive'

EC Declares

2 hours ago
Lakshya Sen reached quarter finals of All England Championship

Lakshya jumps five places

2 hours ago
Brothers from UP's Ambedkar Nagar Tried To Convert WagonR into a helicopter

Brothers From UP

2 hours ago
PM Modi

India News LIVE

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Will Nupur Sharma Contest From Raebareli? Speculations Rife

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  2. Mohali Cop Warns Lok Sabha Candidates Against Hiring Private Bouncers

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  3. Suryakumar Yadav posts a cryptic story ahead of the start of IPL 2024

    Sports 10 hours ago

  4. Priyanka Asked My Ex-Husband To Talk Smack About My 'Charitra': BJP MLA

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  5. Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan offers to resign from post

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo