As Donald Trump Drops 104% Tariff Bombshell, Internet Reminds Him His Ties Were ‘Made in China’ | Old Video Goes Viral

On April 7, U.S. President Donald Trump took a major step in the ongoing trade war by announcing a huge 104% tariff hike on Chinese imports. The new tariff officially went into effect at noon ET on Tuesday, with collections starting on April 9, according to White House officials.

A Throwback Video Goes Viral

As the tariff news broke, an old interview of Trump on The David Letterman Show resurfaced and quickly went viral. In the interview, Letterman asks Trump where his branded products are made, only to reveal that many were produced in China, Bangladesh, and other countries despite Trump’s constant calls to “buy American.” In the video, Letterman holds up a Trump tie, sees the “Made in China” label, and gets a laugh from the audience as Trump awkwardly smiles. The video is now being shared widely, with many pointing out the irony of Trump’s stance on trade versus his past business practices.

Trump’s Latest Tariff Action

Trump’s 104% tariff hike comes after failed negotiations with China. He had previously imposed 10% tariffs on many imports, with some reaching as high as 50%. The new tariff is one of the largest in U.S. history.

According to Fox Business, the White House confirmed that the tariff was enforced because China did not remove its retaliatory actions. The additional tariff will start being collected on April 9.

China’s Reaction

China has called the U.S. move “blackmail” and promised to continue fighting back. They have imposed their own retaliatory tariffs in response. Despite the ongoing tension, Trump remains hopeful about reaching a deal, saying that China wants an agreement but doesn't know how to start negotiations. He added that he’s waiting for China’s call and believes a deal will eventually happen.

Economic Impact