As Harris Accepts Nomination, Many Women say it is Time for a Female President
The promise of a Harris presidency is shaking a sizable segment of the nation out of a political funk, reviving the idea of a milestone election and an alternative to repeating the Trump era.
Kamala Harris at DNC Day 1 | Image: AP
