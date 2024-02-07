Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 14:59 IST

As Tuvalu Goes to Polls, China and Taiwan Observe Closely

In the tiny Pacific nation of Tuvalu, with just over 11,500 inhabitants spread across nine islands, a national election is unfolding

Tuvalu | Image:AP
In the tiny Pacific nation of Tuvalu, with just over 11,500 inhabitants spread across nine islands, a national election is unfolding, drawing global attention due to its potential impact on China and Taiwan.

The election for the 16-seat parliament is closely watched as it could shape the political landscape and impact diplomatic alliances. Prime Minister Kausea Natano, seeking re-election, faces challenges from Finance Minister Seve Paeniu and opposition leader Enele Sopoaga, who hopes to reclaim the prime minister's position after losing out in the 2019 election.

Here is what you need to know

The election dynamics in Tuvalu are crucial, especially amid the ongoing struggle for influence between China and the United States in the strategically important Pacific region. Recently, the U.S. pledged to connect Tuvalu to global telecommunications through an undersea cable, marking a significant development for the remote island nation.

Tuvalu, a former British colony which gained independence in 1978, maintains official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, a self-governing democratic island that China claims as its own territory. The island nation is among the 12 countries recognizing Taiwan. However, China has been actively encouraging countries to switch allegiance from Taiwan to China. Nauru, another small Pacific nation, recently shifted its support from Taiwan to China.

The election outcome in Tuvalu could have implications for its relationships with Taiwan and China. While Prime Minister Natano has resisted Beijing's overtures so far, Finance Minister Paeniu has expressed a desire to review Tuvalu's ties with both Taiwan and China, as per a report from The Guardian.

As votes are cast and counted, the world watches closely to see the potential geopolitical shifts that might occur in Tuvalu, impacting the delicate balance of power in the Pacific.

Published January 26th, 2024 at 14:58 IST

