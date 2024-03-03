Advertisement

Dhaka: Three members of the banned militant group Ansar Al Islam were arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) of Bangladesh Police, as per reports. The arrests took place in Narayanganj district in Dhaka division. The suspects were identified as BM Bahauddin Ahammed, also known as Chamak (28), from Narail district, Md Ali Akbar, also known as Jony (27), from Narayanganj district, and Md Ashraf Ali (28) from Nilphamari district.

The Superintendent of Police of ATU, Mahfuzul Alam Rasel, stated that the arrests were made following a tip-off. The ATU conducted separate raids in different areas of the district on Friday night to apprehend the suspects. Further reports indicate that Legal action has already been initiated against them and the arrested individuals will face the necessary legal procedures.

(This is a developing story)