Updated March 20th, 2024 at 12:09 IST

7 Crew Members Missing as South Korean Tanker Capsizes Off Southwestern Japan

The island is just off the southwestern end of Japan's Honshu main island, about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from Tokyo.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The ship later completely capsized, the coast guard said.
The ship later completely capsized, the coast guard said.
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Tokyo: Four people were rescued and seven others have gone missing after a South Korean tanker capsized off an island in southwestern Japan early Wednesday, news agency AP reported. A rescue operation was launched to track those missing. 

The coast guard said it received a distress call from the Keoyoung Sun chemical tanker, saying that it was tilting while taking refuge near Japan's Mutsure Island due to rough weather. The island is just off the southwestern end of Japan's Honshu main island, about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from Tokyo. 

The ship later completely capsized, the coast guard said. Footage on NHK television showed the ship completely upside down, a rough sea washing over its red underside. The conditions of the rescued crew members were immediately not known. 

NHK television reported the crew included a Chinese national, two South Koreans and eight Indonesians. No other details, including how the ship capsized, were immediately known. 

(With AP inputs)
 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 12:03 IST

