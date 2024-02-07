Advertisement

The custodians of Malaysia's famed Batu Caves, a revered Hindu religious site believed to be around 400 million years old, have announced plans to install an escalator as an alternative for visitors who may find the 272-step climb to the temple and cave shrines challenging.

Sri Subramaniar Swamy temple, popularly known as Batu Caves, situated just north of Kuala Lumpur, is a significant pilgrimage site for Hindu worshippers and a major tourist attraction, known for its annual Thaipusam festival. The iconic rainbow stairs, a recent addition to attract more visitors and Instagram enthusiasts, lead to a limestone cave housing the main temple.

Here is what you need to know

According to a report from CNN news, a spokesperson for the site's management committee stated in a press conference on Friday that the addition of an escalator aims to make the site "more accessible." Temple committee chairman R. Nadarajah expressed hope for government assistance, emphasizing the positive impact an escalator would have on disabled and elderly visitors who struggle with the current stair climb.

Construction for the escalator and a new "multipurpose hall" is set to commence after this year's Thaipusam festival, scheduled for January 25. The estimated cost of the hall is 35 million Malaysian Ringgit ($2,240), though the specific cost of the escalator was not disclosed.

Batu Cave officials acknowledge that the vibrant rainbow stairs, painted as part of a site rejuvenation strategy, have successfully attracted more tourists. However, this renovation has not been without controversy, as the Malaysian heritage board claims the steps were painted before proper approval was granted. Another factor that has come up is the question of whether temples should even become tourist sites, as the concern is that when people not devoted to the faith visit the temple, for Instagram traction, they undermine the sacredness of the site.

The planned enhancements mark a significant step in making the ancient site more inclusive and accommodating for a diverse range of visitors, aligning with modern accessibility standards while preserving its historical and religious significance.