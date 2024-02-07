Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 16:16 IST

400 Million Year Old Cave and Hindu Temple in Malaysia is Getting an Upgrade

Sri Subramaniar Swamy temple, popularly known as Batu Caves, situated just north of Kuala Lumpur, is a significant pilgrimage site for Hindu worshippers.

Digital Desk
AP
Sri Subramaniar Swamy temple/ Batu Caves | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The custodians of Malaysia's famed Batu Caves, a revered Hindu religious site believed to be around 400 million years old, have announced plans to install an escalator as an alternative for visitors who may find the 272-step climb to the temple and cave shrines challenging.

Sri Subramaniar Swamy temple, popularly known as Batu Caves, situated just north of Kuala Lumpur, is a significant pilgrimage site for Hindu worshippers and a major tourist attraction, known for its annual Thaipusam festival. The iconic rainbow stairs, a recent addition to attract more visitors and Instagram enthusiasts, lead to a limestone cave housing the main temple.

Advertisement

Here is what you need to know

According to a report from CNN news, a spokesperson for the site's management committee stated in a press conference on Friday that the addition of an escalator aims to make the site "more accessible." Temple committee chairman R. Nadarajah expressed hope for government assistance, emphasizing the positive impact an escalator would have on disabled and elderly visitors who struggle with the current stair climb.

Advertisement

Construction for the escalator and a new "multipurpose hall" is set to commence after this year's Thaipusam festival, scheduled for January 25. The estimated cost of the hall is 35 million Malaysian Ringgit ($2,240), though the specific cost of the escalator was not disclosed.

Batu Cave officials acknowledge that the vibrant rainbow stairs, painted as part of a site rejuvenation strategy, have successfully attracted more tourists. However, this renovation has not been without controversy, as the Malaysian heritage board claims the steps were painted before proper approval was granted. Another factor that has come up is the question of whether temples should even become tourist sites, as the concern is that when people not devoted to the faith visit the temple, for Instagram traction, they undermine the sacredness of the site.

Advertisement

The planned enhancements mark a significant step in making the ancient site more inclusive and accommodating for a diverse range of visitors, aligning with modern accessibility standards while preserving its historical and religious significance.

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 16:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 12th Fail Star Vikrant Massey Welcomes Baby Boy With Sheetal Thakur

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  2. Ian Botham credits England for infusing life into Test cricket

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  3. Viral Video Showcases how Rubber Slippers Are Made| Watch

    Info17 minutes ago

  4. Maharashtra tops list of cyberfraud losses in 2023

    Business News19 minutes ago

  5. Pune: ECI Suspends 3 Officials For Stealing Control Unit of EVM

    Lok Sabha Elections20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement