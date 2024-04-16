Picture used for representational purpose only | Image:Pixabay

New Delhi: Women in South Korea have started a new feminist movement called “4B movement” aimed at rejecting patriarchy. The movement facilitates the women to say no to heterosexual marriages, heterosexual relationships, childbirths and dating men.

According to sources, South Korea reports a higher percentage of intimate-partners violence as compared to the rest of the world. The country also witnesses the largest gap in gender pay in the developed world.

As a way to push back against the system, women are joining the 4B movement by saying no to one or more acts in it.

Media reports suggests that the woman may possibly find a way of liberation by adopting the movement.

The movement offers women participating in it to reject the assumed roles for women.

The title of the 4B movement is derived from multiple Korean words that start with bi- (which translates to “no”).

The first B stands for Bihon which means refusing heterosexual marriage while Bichulsan and Biyeonae mean the refusal of childbirth and dating, respectively.

Bisekseu is the final word, which means rejection of heterosexual sexual relationships.

