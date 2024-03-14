×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 13:25 IST

6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Indonesia's North Sulawesi Province

Indonesia, situated within the Pacific Ring of Fire, a volatile seismic zone, is no stranger to earthquakes.

Reported by: Digital Desk
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan
Representative image. | Image:Unsplash / Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Early Thursday morning, Indonesia was shaken by a 6.2-magnitude earthquake off the coast of North Sulawesi province, as reported by the country's meteorology, climatology, and geophysics agency.

The epicenter of the quake was pinpointed approximately 128 kilometers southeast of East Bolaang Mongondow Regency, with its depth recorded at 10 kilometers beneath the seabed, according to the Xinhua news agency.

Tremor stuck at 01:56 am

The tremor struck at 01:56 a.m. local time in Jakarta, with residents experiencing significant shaking in the affected areas.

Fortunately, no tsunami warning was issued by the agency, as the earthquake's intensity was not deemed sufficient to generate large waves that could pose a threat to coastal regions.

Indonesia is extremely vulnerable to earthquakes 

Indonesia, situated within the Pacific Ring of Fire, a volatile seismic zone, is no stranger to earthquakes. Its geographical location predisposes it to frequent seismic activity, making preparedness and response crucial for mitigating potential damages and ensuring public safety.

Authorities are expected to assess the situation and monitor for any aftershocks, as communities in the region remain vigilant in the wake of this recent seismic event.

As Indonesia continues to grapple with the persistent threat of earthquakes, efforts toward enhancing infrastructure resilience and disaster preparedness remain imperative for safeguarding lives and property in the face of natural disasters.

Published March 14th, 2024 at 13:25 IST

