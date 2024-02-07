Advertisement

New Delhi: A powerful earthquake measuring 7.2 on the Richter scale struck the southern part of China's Xinjiang region, sending tremors across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). The quake, occurring at a depth of 80 kilometres, prompted the National Center of Seismology to issue a statement on X (formerly Twitter) confirming the seismic event. Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries or significant damage.

Delhi Feels Tremors

This seismic activity follows mild tremors experienced in Delhi and NCR on January 11, resulting from a 6.1 magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan, with its epicentre located 241 kilometres northeast of Kabul. The impact reached as far as Pakistan.

China's Lanslide Toll Now at 47

Today's earthquake in Xinjiang adds to a series of recent seismic events, including a massive quake in a remote mountainous area of southwestern China, where 47 people were buried, leading to the urgent evacuation of more than 200 individuals.

The landslide in Zhenxiong County, Yunnan province, occurred at 5:51 am, as reported by state news agency Xinhua on January 22. Simultaneously, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit Wushu county in Aksu prefecture, Xinjiang, at 2 am local time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre. The US Geological Survey highlighted the seismic activity in the Tian Shan mountain range, a region known for infrequent but significant earthquakes.

Tremors in Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan

Since the main quake, several aftershocks, registering up to 4.5 magnitude, have been recorded. The impact of the tremors extended to neighbouring countries, with reports of people in Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan feeling the effects. In Almaty, the capital of Kazakhstan, residents left their homes as a precautionary measure.